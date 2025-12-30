Marlins Add Speed and Versatility by Acquiring Esteury Ruiz From Dodgers

The Miami Marlins made a notable roster move on Monday by reportedlyacquiring outfielder Esteury Ruiz in a transaction with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as reported by Francys Romero on X.

In making the move, the Marlins are continuing to reshape their roster with more upside and athleticism. Ruiz will bring elite speed to Miami and almost immediately becomes one of the fastest players in the organization.

Ruiz is best known for his stolen-base ability. He led the MLB with 67 stolen bases during the 2023 season while with the Oakland Athletics. That was his most productive year when he played in 132 games.

Ruiz Has Made His Rounds In MLB

At just 26 years old now, Ruiz has been traded for the fifth time in his career. He started his MLB career in 2022 with the San Diego Padres, where he played in 14 games, and then was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers.

In order to make room on their 40-man roster, the Marlins designated Eric Wagaman for assignment. In 2023, he made his way to the A's through a three-team trade. He capitalized on the move and had his best season so far.

In April of 2024, Ruiz was optioned to the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators. He was recalled in May only to be placed on the injured list and ultimately wouldn't return.

In April of 2025, Ruiz was acquired by the Dodgers from the A's in exchange for a minor league pitcher. He played in 19 games. With the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate, he slashed .304/.412/.511 with 16 home runs, 62 stolen bases and 60 RBI.

When he advanced to the major league stage, in those 19 games, his numbers went down significantly to .190/.261/.333 with two RBI, one home run, and four stolen bases.

What Ruiz Brings to the Marlins

While Ruiz brings speed and athleticism to the club, he also has issues at the plate. In his most impressive season of 2023, Ruiz struck out 99 times in 449 at-bats. At an increasing rate, and possibly alarming, in his 21 at-bats in 2025, Ruiz struck out nine times.

Miami will have to work on fixing his hit tool while hopefully taking full advantage of his speed.

What the Marlins Gave Up To Get Ruiz

In the transaction, the Marlins will send Adriano Marrero to Los Angeles. The Cuban acquisition had just been signed by the Marlins for $350,000 from the international signing class.

Marrero played in the Dominican Summer League, where he pitched for 33 innings in 10 starts. He was showing incredible potential and an incredible ability to spin the ball.

Miami designated Wagaman for assignment to make room on the roster for Ruiz. In his 140 games played for the Marlins, he slashed .250/.296/.378 with nine home runs and had 53 RBI.

