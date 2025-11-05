Inside The Marlins

Marlins’ Agustín Ramírez Snubbed From NL Rookie of the Year Finalists

The Marlins catcher was robbed.

Maddy Dickens

Jun 6, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez (50) singles against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Jun 6, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Agustin Ramirez (50) singles against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
The official ballot for the final player accolades has been released now that the MLB season has officially come to a close. The Miami Marlins have been well represented with their trio of Gold Glove award nominees, one victor, and outfielder Kyle Stowers nomination for a Silver Slugger.

There was one accolade left that a Marlins player was wrongly left out of as a finalist, National League Rookie of the Year. The team's catcher, Agustín Ramírez, was one of the best bats that they had in the clubhouse and sizably compared against the nominees: catcher Drake Baldwin from the Atlanta Braves and third baseman Caleb Durbin of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mind you there are three nominees and the other player joining Durbin and Baldwin is pitching sensation Cade Horton from the Chicago Cubs. There is no argument that he should be a finalist as he emerged as one of the best pitchers in the NL period, rookie or not. Horton could very easily take home this honor, but Ramírez not even being listed as a finalist is robbery.

Ramírez vs. Baldwin vs. Durbin Swinging a Bat

Ramirez hitting a double against the Rangers in a black uniform
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Time and time again the Marlins catcher showed off his athleticism and abilities to make plays which is why he led the team in stolen bases. The 24-year-old also led the ballclub in doubles and runs to complement the second most long balls trailing only his Silver Slugger finalist teammate.

Durbin and Baldwin were more efficient at the plate, but Ramírez made a more significant impact for his team, and it was significantly more of an impact than what Durbin did for the Brewers.

Ramírez

Baldwin

Durbin

Runs

72

56

60

Total Hits

124

111

114

Doubles

33

18

25

Triples

1

2

0

Home Runs

21

19

11

RBI

67

80

53

Drawn Walks

36

38

30

Strikeouts

113

68

50

Stolen Bases

16

0

18

Batting Average

.231

.274

.256

On-Base Percentage

.287

.341

.334

Slugging Percentage

.413

.469

.387

OPS

.700

.810

.721

Amongst rookies in the National League, Ramírez had the most home runs, total hits, runs, and doubles to complement trailing only Baldwin in RBI. He was an all-around weapon and hard to ignore the impact he had at the plate.

The Marlins have a really good catcher on their roster and as he gets more time on the field he will keep getting better. Not being a Rookie of the Year finalist doesn't do the season he had justice, but the numbers don't lie.

Miami didn't have the year they wanted to, but with one of the youngest rosters in baseball they could soon be a real threat for playoff contention. 2025 ended in heartbreak when they missed the postseason, but with young guys like Stowers and Ramirez getting even better in the offseason, 2026 could have an entirely different feel.

