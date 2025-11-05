Marlins’ Agustín Ramírez Snubbed From NL Rookie of the Year Finalists
The official ballot for the final player accolades has been released now that the MLB season has officially come to a close. The Miami Marlins have been well represented with their trio of Gold Glove award nominees, one victor, and outfielder Kyle Stowers nomination for a Silver Slugger.
There was one accolade left that a Marlins player was wrongly left out of as a finalist, National League Rookie of the Year. The team's catcher, Agustín Ramírez, was one of the best bats that they had in the clubhouse and sizably compared against the nominees: catcher Drake Baldwin from the Atlanta Braves and third baseman Caleb Durbin of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Mind you there are three nominees and the other player joining Durbin and Baldwin is pitching sensation Cade Horton from the Chicago Cubs. There is no argument that he should be a finalist as he emerged as one of the best pitchers in the NL period, rookie or not. Horton could very easily take home this honor, but Ramírez not even being listed as a finalist is robbery.
Ramírez vs. Baldwin vs. Durbin Swinging a Bat
Time and time again the Marlins catcher showed off his athleticism and abilities to make plays which is why he led the team in stolen bases. The 24-year-old also led the ballclub in doubles and runs to complement the second most long balls trailing only his Silver Slugger finalist teammate.
Durbin and Baldwin were more efficient at the plate, but Ramírez made a more significant impact for his team, and it was significantly more of an impact than what Durbin did for the Brewers.
Ramírez
Baldwin
Durbin
Runs
72
56
60
Total Hits
124
111
114
Doubles
33
18
25
Triples
1
2
0
Home Runs
21
19
11
RBI
67
80
53
Drawn Walks
36
38
30
Strikeouts
113
68
50
Stolen Bases
16
0
18
Batting Average
.231
.274
.256
On-Base Percentage
.287
.341
.334
Slugging Percentage
.413
.469
.387
OPS
.700
.810
.721
Amongst rookies in the National League, Ramírez had the most home runs, total hits, runs, and doubles to complement trailing only Baldwin in RBI. He was an all-around weapon and hard to ignore the impact he had at the plate.
The Marlins have a really good catcher on their roster and as he gets more time on the field he will keep getting better. Not being a Rookie of the Year finalist doesn't do the season he had justice, but the numbers don't lie.
Miami didn't have the year they wanted to, but with one of the youngest rosters in baseball they could soon be a real threat for playoff contention. 2025 ended in heartbreak when they missed the postseason, but with young guys like Stowers and Ramirez getting even better in the offseason, 2026 could have an entirely different feel.