Marlins Officially Announce 2026 Coaching Staff with Five Coaching Changes

The Miami Marlins finalized their 2026 coaching staff under manager Clayton McCullough, who's entering his second season after a successful 79-win debut campaign. The roster features seven returning coaches and five new additions to support the organization's development-focused approach.

The Marlins announced the changes via their official Twitter account. The moves come after four coaches from the 2025 staff departed for promotions elsewhere, including assistant hitting coach Derek Shomon (White Sox hitting coach), assistant pitching coach Alon Leichman (Rockies pitching coach), catching coach Joe Singley (Orioles field coordinator), and infield coach Tyler Smarslok (Nationals field coordinator).

The five new additions are:

Blake Butler, infield coach



Chris Hess, assistant hitting coach



Corbin Day, assistant hitting coach



Craig Driver, first base coach and catching instructor



Rob Marcello, assistant pitching coach

Butler joins after leading the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers to an 88-43 record in 2025. The 32-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates organization veteran earned South Atlantic League Manager of the Year honors. His Grasshoppers squad led the South Atlantic League in home runs with 165 while posting one of the best records in minor league baseball.

Hess and Day join Pedro Guerrero to create Miami's first three-person hitting staff since 2024. Hess comes from the Boston Red Sox system, where his Double-A Portland team led the Eastern League in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging, and OPS in 2024.

Day spent 2025 as an Advanced Scout for Run Production with the Minnesota Twins after his High-A Cedar Rapids squad dominated Midwest League offensive categories in 2023.

Driver takes over first base and catching duties after two seasons as the Los Angeles Dodgers' catching coordinator. He previously worked with McCullough on the Dodgers staff, bringing established chemistry to Miami.

Marcello earns his promotion from within after guiding Triple-A Jacksonville's championship-winning pitching staff in 2025. The 35-year-old worked with top prospects Thomas White and Robby Snelling during Jacksonville's International League title run.

Seven Coaches Return From McCullough's 2025 Staff

The returning coaches are:

Pedro Guerrero, hitting coach



Daniel Moskos, pitching coach



Brandon Mann, bullpen coach



Blake Lalli, third base coach



Carson Vitale, bench coach



Aaron Leanhardt, field coordinator



Bryson Nakamura, major league strategist

Guerrero leads the hitting department after his first season with Miami. The 36-year-old previously worked alongside current assistant general manager Gabe Kapler during their time with the San Francisco Giants from 2022 to 2024. Moskos continues as pitching coach after joining from the Chicago Cubs, where he spent three seasons as assistant pitching coach.

Mann transitions from pitching strategist to bullpen coach in his second year with the organization. The 40-year-old brings Driveline Baseball experience to his new role. Vitale returns as bench coach with established chemistry from his Dodgers days with McCullough, while Lalli stays at third base after managing Triple-A Reno successfully.

The coaching staff will guide a young roster looking to build on 2025's 17-game improvement. McCullough brings championship experience from the 2024 World Series champion Dodgers as Miami targets playoff contention. Opening Day 2026 is scheduled for March 27 against the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot Park.

