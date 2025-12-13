Could Hard-Throwing Closer be Perfect Free Agency Fit for Miami Marlins?

There are questions surrounding the Miami Marlins this offseason and just how much money the front office is willing to spend. They left the Winter Meetings this week without spending or making any trades.

It has been a quiet offseason so far for Peter Bendix and his front office, but there are still some rumors surrounding his pitchers. Three of his starters, Edwad Cabrera, Sandy Alcantara, and Ryan Weathers, are drawing interest from teams, but it is not a given that any deals will be made.

Miami finished four games out of the final National League Wild Card spot in 2025, which was surprising after coming off a 100-loss 2024 season. They were projected to lose close to that again, but they had a good first year under manager Clayton McCullough.

If the Marlins are going to take the next step after finishing four games under .500 in 2026, spending and adding to a young and exciting roster is what needs to be done.

There have been some names that Miami has been linked to early in free agency, and one of them is former Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks. Finding someone to finish out games on the backend is a Marlins priority this winter, and Fairbanks would be a perfect target. However, there are some potential roadblocks, which fit into money and how much Bendix is willing to spend in 2026.

Could the Marlins Sign Pete Fairbanks in Free Agency?

The short answer is yes; the Marlins could sign Fairbanks if they wanted to. The big question is how much they are willing to spend. According to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors, Fairbanks fits into the Kyle Finnegan and Emilio Pagán range in terms of contract comps. Miami would then be looking at a two-year deal in the $19-20 million range. Again, it'll come down to just how much the Marlins are willing to spend.

Tampa Bay bought out Fairbanks' $11 million club option for 2026, which allowed him to hit free agency. In 2025, he had 27 saves in 32 opportunities with a 2.83 ERA in 60.1 innings. He had a 59-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He still has an upper-90s fastball that can overpower hitters.

On Friday, the Marlins agreed to a deal with former Rays utility player Christopher Morel to reportedly play first base. Could they reunite Morel and Fairbanks in South Florida?

The National League East is undergoing some changes, with the New York Mets losing Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso to free agency, while the Atlanta Braves are in a rebuilding phase, and the Philadelphia Phillies have re-signed Kyle Schwarber.

Miami is an up-and-coming team, and locking down the game in the backend with a closer like Fairbanks would be ideal; it's just going to be a matter of how much they are willing to spend compared to other teams.

