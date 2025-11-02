Marlins Could Get Aggressive During Free Agency With No Major Players to Re-Sign
The MLB offseason has officially begun, which marks an exciting time for the Miami Marlins.
After the Major League Baseball season officially came to a close after a showdown of the ages in the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, free agency is now set to get underway.
There will be a five-day quiet period following the conclusion of the World Series where players cannot sign outside of their organization. But while plenty of teams have been contemplating what to do with their players who are set to hit the open market, the Marlins are not one of them.
That is because there is not a player on Miami's roster who is set to become a free agent this winter. The most noteworthy player who the Marlins would have had to address was Cal Quantrill, but they placed him on waivers midseason where he was claimed by the Atlanta Braves.
Marlins Should Add Pieces This Offseason
Miami doesn't have any free agents to be worried about this offseason, which means they are able to turn their attention elsewhere and pursue players they believe will upgrade their roster and help them get closer to becoming contenders.
Reports have indicated the Marlins are ready to spend this winter, with there being positions they have at the top of their wish-list in free agency. And with the continuity on this roster and the likelihood that some upgrades are made, that will only add to the strong core already in place.
Three players had breakout seasons for the team in 2025: left fielder Kyle Stowers, catcher Agustin Ramirez and shortstop Otto Lopez. That trio led Miami across the board offensively, but other than them, there were still major holes when it came to fielding a consistent lineup.
The Marlins ended up under .500 and missed the final wild card spot by four games. But they have a young roster and there is a lot to be excited about going forward. Still, if the team wants to make a big move ahead of the 2026 campaign, it would be wise for them to spend some money and go after someone who could boost this lineup even further.
Now that the offseason is officially underway following the conclusion of the World Series, the first step for Miami when it comes to adding pieces to their organization begins now. And the fact they don't have to worry about re-signing any impending free agents gives them a huge advantage.