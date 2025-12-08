Three Players Marlins Could Trade During MLB Winter Meetings

The Miami Marlins are making noise about spending money. The rest of baseball is making noise about trading for its starting pitching.

The Marlins have one of the smallest payrolls in baseball and they are reportedly hoping to spend some money in free agency for a team that only missed the final National League Wild Card berth by four games in 2025. But a trade might be more likely.

If the Marlins make a deal, it could come this week at the MLB Winter Meetings in Orlando. Or, they could lay the groundwork for a deal that happens shortly afterward.

Here are three realistic options on the 40-man roster that could be traded — that AREN’T Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera, Ryan Weathers or Eury Perez, the most buzzed-about starters in the trade rumor mill.

Liam Hicks

There are several teams looking for young catching going into this week and the Marlins are one of the few franchises with quality young depth. Agustín Ramírez is coming off a quality offensive rookie season but needs to work on his defense. Joe Mack is one of the franchise’s top prospects and poised to compete to be the backup. That doesn’t make Hicks expendable. But it does make him a potential trade chip.

He slashed .247/.346/.346 in 119 games with six home runs and 45 RBI. His overall defense needs work. But he was among the best in the Majors in chase rate, whiff rate, K rate and walk rate at the plate. He is a disciplined hitter who can work in a tandem and bring more relief help or a back-end starter in return.

Maximo Acosta

Acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Jake Burger trade last offseason, the former Top 30 prospect has already made his MLB debut. In 19 games he slashed .204/.295/.389 with three home runs and five RBI in just 54 at-bats. The problem is that he’s a shortstop and the Marlins already have one in Otto Lopez. In fact, Miami is stacked with quality middle infielders.

Acosta can play second or third base. The Marlins could try to convert him into a super-utility player because he has power potential. Or they could flip him to a team with a need at second base or shortstop and bolster their pitching staff.

Griffin Conine

Like the infield, the Marlins’ outfield is lousy with young talent. The only untouchable is Kyle Stowers. In a group of young, talented outfielders, Conine might bring the most in return. The former Toronto Blue Jays prospect has played 54 games in Miami and has slashed .261/.320/.435 with five home runs and 20 RBI.

Miami can sell his upside as he showed plenty of power in the minor leagues during his development. He had four 20-home runs seasons in the farm system, and another season with 19 home runs. He has power and a left-handed swing that would be a great fit for certain ballparks. The Marlins can deal him to the right team and bolster their pitching staff.

