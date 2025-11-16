Marlins Farm System Shines With Four Prospects in Latest Top 100

The Miami Marlins have had an unconventional last couple of years. They made the playoffs in 2023, but after Peter Bendix took over as the president of baseball operations in 2024, they lost 100 games and fired Skip Schumaker. After a resurgence in 2025, finishing in third, there is optimism surrounding the team.

One thing that has stayed consistent throughout their recent ups and downs is their ability to develop prospects, particularly on the mound. They've seen Eury Perez, Edward Cabrera, Jacob Marsee and more come up over the past few years and flourish.

That trend looks like it's going to continue, as on Bleacher Report's lastest top 100 prospects list, the Marlins have four prospects on the list, including two in the top 35. Three of the four could make their big league debuts soon, with both lefties, Thomas White and Robby Snelling, having a chance to do so in 2026.

Thomas White Leads the Way for Four Prospects in the Top 75

White and Snelling are the end caps of the list for Miami. Snelling sits at No. 71, the lowest of the four.

The Marlins acquired Snelling at the deadline in 2024 in a deal that sent reliever Tanner Scott to the Padres. At the time, Snelling was 20-years-old, coming off a season with a 1.82 ERA, but had been struggling in Double-A.

After posting a 4.00 ERA in seven starts at Double-A after being traded, the left-hander made a start in Triple-A where he pitched six strong innings. He had not been performing like he had in the previous season, but the tools were there.

In 2025, he got back on track, starting 25 games between Double and Triple-A. He threw 136 innings, striking out 166 batters, an impressive 11.0 K/9 rate. He also went back to limiting runners with a walk less per innings and posted a 2.51 ERA. The stuff is excellent and he's moved quickly, reaching Triple-A at 21. There's a good chance he makes the Majors at some point next year.

The same could be said for White, who is the highest ranked left-hander on the list and fourth best pitcher overall at number 13. White only pitched in three games in 2023 in his first year in pro ball, but as a 19-year-old, he broke out.

The lefty threw 96 innings, posting a 2.81 ERA and an 11.3 K/9, vaulting him up prospect lists as he reached High-A. But what was even more impressive was his 2025 campaign.

White started 21 games and reached Triple-A. Overall, he threw 89.2 innings to the tune of a 2.31 ERA and 145 strikeouts, a whopping 14.6 K/9. He has two plus pitches, a fastball and wipeout slider. Like Snelling, the 21-year-old looks ready for the Majors. His biggest flaw is a 5.1 BB/9 rate last year, but the stuff is what makes him such a good prospect.

The final two prospects on the list are both hitters, including one of the better catching prospects on the list. Joe Mack comes in at No. 59, the sixth best catching prospect.

The 22-year-old burst onto the scene in 2024, when he proved to be one of the better hitting catchers in the minors. Across two levels, he hit 30 doubles and 24 home runs while driving in 78 and posting an .807 OPS. He followed that campaign up in 2025 with 22 doubles, two triples, 21 homers, 58 driven in and a career high .813 OPS.

Crucially, most of his production came in Triple-A, where he played 99 games in 2025. Above average offensive catchers are one of the best assets a team can have. But he isn't a slouch behind the plate, with a plus arm and improved framing. He could make his way to Miami sooner rather than later and take over for Agustin Ramirez behind the plate.

Miami's most recent first round draft pick, infielder Aiva Arquette, was No. 33. After beginning his career at Washington, the 22-year-old transferred to Oregon State where he became one of the best shortstops in the draft.

In 65 games in college, Arquette hit 17 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .354 and posting a whopping 1.115 OPS. He showed off his plus power and moved to shortstop while vaulted him into the top ten in the draft. Arquette's upside is high due to the power and plus arm that could keep him at shortstop long term.

He debuted with High-A in 2025, playing 27 games. Arquette struggled a bit there, hitting five doubles and driving in 10 with just a .674 OPS, but it was a small sample size.

The Marlins will hope that they've found their next franchise shortstop in Arquette, but he's just beginning his career. The numbers in his first taste of pro ball weren't indicative of the player he is. As a college hitter, he could very well move quickly through the system to become one of the leaders of the solid core Miami has built.

