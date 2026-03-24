Marlins’ Griffin Conine Might Have Long Term Success in Multiple Roles

Opportunities are opening up for the Miami Marlins’ Griffin Conine, who will be active for Opening Day.

Since the Marlins will not have their star player, Kyle Stowers, for a few weeks, and Esteury Ruiz will also be sidelined. Therefore, Griffin will get some playing time at left field. However, being in left field won't be part of his long-term plans for his baseball career.

Conine Might Be the First Baseman the Marlins Need for the Future

Miami Marlins first baseman Griffin Conine | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old is trying to do everything he can to stay in the big leagues. He feels in his heart that Miami is the right organization for him. He feels the support and confidence from the coaching staff, teammates, and front office.

Although Conine enjoys playing the outfield, he might be better off continuing to improve at first base or even playing as the designated hitter. Conine is lucky because he comes from a baseball family. As we all know, his father, Jeff, has played for the Marlins for many seasons and has played in the outfield and at first base.

Having a father who has experience playing first base can come with some huge perks for Griffin. Getting to work with his father and getting some pointers will help him a lot. If first base doesn't work out for him, then definitely make him the designated hitter.

The goal for Conine is to become a better hitter. He's still in the prime of his career. He can still prove to people that he deserves to play at a high level. During spring training, Conine slashed .231/.333/.718 with two home runs, six RBIs, and one stolen base in 39 at-bats. During the 2025 season, Conine batted .253 with two home runs and 20 hits in 79 at-bats.

We need to see what Conine can do in a full 162-game season with no injuries getting in the way. That's what we are hoping for this upcoming season. Ruiz is one of those players fighting for a roster spot, just like Conine, but he won't be on the active roster. Ruiz provides excellent speed and a career .241 batting average through 197 MLB games.

This is Conine's moment to take advantage of every single at-bat. Conine must treat every single situation like it's the World Series. It may be hyperbole, but nothing in sports is guaranteed. His challenge will begin on March 27 against the Colorado Rockies.