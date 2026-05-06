Marlins Top Catching Prospect Tallies First Career RBI Two Days After Call Up

When a player has worked his entire life towards the hope of one day getting the call to come play for a Major League team, there is a monumental weight on their shoulders to do well. He has finally gotten the chance to show that he has what it takes, and doesn't want to blow the opportunity.

What if it never comes around again? Talk about pressure. That is why the first hit in the majors is described as one of the hardest, and the weight that is lifted off their shoulders once it happens is an indescribable feeling.

So, when Miami Marlins top catching prospect Joe Mack learned that his day had finally come and dreamt of, he was ready.

It wasn't necessarily straight out of a storybook for Mack on his first hit because it didn't come the day of his call-up against the Philadelphia Phillies. But to cross that off his list, alongside an RBI, the very next day against the Baltimore Orioles works just as well.

Mack was facing off against Chris Bassitt from the O's, and all of the pieces aligned in his first at-bat of the game with a pair of his teammates out on the bags.

The first pitch was a ball by about a mile above the strike zone, followed by a 90 mph fastball to the outside of the zone that Mack committed on, which brought Kyle Stowers home. But his day wasn't done there.

It wasn't going to be just a one-hit day for Mack, but two. It was the bottom of the eighth and he was facing reliever Andrew Kittredge. This time he made contact on a slider low, and inside. A one-out hit.

Mack's Path to the Majors

Marlins catcher Joe Mack (80) catches a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old is playing for the team that launched his professional career back in 2021 as the Marlins took him in the draft straight out of high school. Since then, he has been growing as a player both offensively and defensively.

Mack has already been acknowledge for his capabilities as an elite defender with the highest honor as he won a minor league Gold Glove, something very enticing for any ballclub.

It is much too early to speculate on awards that he could win moving forward but seeing him eventually take home a Gold Glove in the majors wouold be the perfect cherry on top.

For now, celebrate each milestone that he crosses off and who knows? His first home run could come next.