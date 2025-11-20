Marlins Lose Respected First Base Coach to NL East Division Rival

The Miami Marlins will have to find a new first base coach to replace Tyler Smarslok, who is leaving the franchise for the Washington Nationals.

Smarslok will join new manager Blake Butera’s staff as the team’s field coordinator, per the Washington Post on X (formerly Twitter). Smarslok was the first base coach for Miami, but he also coached players on baserunning and on infield defense.

He joined Miami before last season as a member of manager Clayton McCullough’s first start. At the time, he was coming off guiding the Salt River Rafters to an Arizona Fall League title as manager.

Tyler Smarslock’s Career

Marlins infielder Javier Sanoja won the National League Gold Glove as a utility player in Smarslock’s only season with the team. Two other Miami players were finalists at their positions — second baseman Xavier Edwards and left fielder Kyle Stowers.

Before he joined the Marlins, he was part of the Minnesota Twins organization as a bench coach and defensive coach with the St. Paul Saints, their Triple-A affiliate. Per Baseball-reference.com, the 2023 Saints were tied for the fifth fewest errors, tied for sixth in fielding percentage and seventh in double plays in minor league baseball. The team also went 11 games without an error, setting a franchise record.

Before Minnesota, he was a college coach, with his most recent job at Marist. Before that, he was a coach at Kean, Seton Hall, Heidelberg, and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. Notably, at Seton Hall, he improved the team’s overall fielding percentage in one season from .958 in 2018 to .977 in 2019.

As a player, Smarslok played at Division III Kean University in New Jersey. In four years as a middle infielder from 2011-14 he slashed .295/.401/.346 with one home run and 78 RBI. He also hit 20 doubles and four triples.

But his reputation was wrapped up in his defense. He played in three Division III College World Series with Kean, was a four-yar starter, an all-conference selection and a recipient of the National Rawlings Golden Glove award.

Miami is coming off a 79-win season that saw the Marlins overachieve in their first year under McCullough. They finished the season four games out of the final National League wild card berth and ownership has expressed an interest in spending money in free agency to improve the team and put it in playoff contention. The Marlins last made the playoffs in 2023.

