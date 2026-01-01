There is certainly a different feel surrounding the Miami Marlins this offseason compared to recent ones. Coming off a 100-loss season in 2024, the Marlins far exceeded expectations in 2025 by going 79-83 and finishing just four games out of the final National League Wild Card spot behind the Cincinnati Reds.

First-year manager Clayton McCullough led a Marlins team that saw a number of players break out and their pitching staff see some promising bounce-back seasons. The performances from the staff opened some eyes around the league, and that is why there is trade interest surrounding some of their top arms.

As we hit the midway point of the offseason, there are some reasons for optimism around the 2026 Marlins, and why not? Led by a pitching staff many feel is among the best in the majors, it is understandable why there is so much optimism. Dayn Perry of CBS Sports gave reason for hope for each of the worst teams in 2026, and Miami's is understandable.

MLB Writer Explains Marlins Reason For Hope in 2026

Miami's biggest questions this offseason has been how much money they will spend, and will they trade any of their starting pitchers? So far, they have spent some money in free agency and held onto their pitchers, for now.

"The Marlins last season improved by 17 games in the standings and will look to make further progress in 2026. Kyle Stowers' emergence as a sorely needed heart-of-the-order bat also helps matters. It's possible lead operator Peter Bendix opts to deal from the Marlins' rotation depth in order to further bolster the offense, but either way Miami is starting to emerge from the rebuild process and looking to matter in the NL East,'' wrote Perry.

The Marlins have signed free agent Christopher Morel and closer Pete Fairbanks from the Tampa Bay Rays. Otherwise, it hasn't been an eye-opening offseason for Bendix and his front office, but just how many moves do they need to make?

Their pitching, as currently constructed, is good enough to compete in the National League East with the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and Atlanta Braves. The latter two are going through some big offseason changes and have questions going into 2026.

There is no rush for Bendix to trade any of his starting pitchers, and running it back to begin the season is a move that makes sense. Of course, if Bendix is blown away with a deal that can upgrade Miami's offense with a deal, then he should consider it, but the hope for the Marlins in 2026 is real.

