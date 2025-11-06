Marlins Lose Two Players After They Were Claimed Off Waivers
The early part of the offseason is underway, and things are happening for the Miami Marlins.
While they don't have free agents they need to focus on re-signing, they do have to make some major roster decisions as players on the 60-day injured list have to be activated and Rule 5 draft-eligible prospects have to be protected.
With that in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise to see the Marlins clearing some space on their 40-man roster by choosing to outright players back to Triple-A Jacksonville. But unfortunately, two players are no longer with the organization, as first baseman Troy Johnston and right-handed pitcher George Soriano were claimed off waivers by the Colorado Rockies and Baltimore Orioles, respectively.
The most notable news is the fact Johnston is no longer with Miami. After he was a 17th-round pick of the 2019 draft, he worked his way up and finally made his major league debut this past season. Across 44 games, he slashed .277/.331/.420 with four home runs, 13 RBIs and an OPS+ that was seven points above the league average of 100.
It was thought that Johnston might be in the mix for the starting first base job in 2026 if the Marlins didn't properly address that position this winter. And even if they did add someone in free agency or via trade, there was a chance he would have been retained as a backup or a corner outfielder in some capacity.
However, it seems like Miami did not view him in that light from an organizational perspective. So after putting him through the waiver process, they have lost him to the Rockies.
Could Loss of Troy Johnston Mean Marlins Will Sign First Baseman?
It's been reported that the Marlins are ready to spend some money this offseason. That is a positive thing to hear for this fanbase, especially because further reporting revealed they have some positions in mind they are going to target.
First base was towards the top of that list even when Johnston was part of the roster. So now that he's gone and the depth at that spot is thinner, it seems like there is a good possibility a first baseman will be added.
Who that is going to be isn't quite clear. While Miami is expected to spend, they won't be breaking the bank. Because of that, they can probably be crossed off the list of suitors for the likes of Pete Alonso and Josh Naylor.
Still, with the Marlins deciding to move on from Johnston and him getting claimed off waivers, that now opens the door for them bringing in someone new.