Marlins Sit in Great Position When it Comes to Roster Retention This Offseason
Before free agency officially gets underway following the conclusion of the World Series, teams like the Miami Marlins have to take stock of what's on their roster and in their pipeline before formulating a gameplan for how they are going to attack the offseason.
Fortunately for the fanbase, it sounds like the Marlins are going to be active this winter, with the plan being for them to spend money on some outside additions that will hopefully help the 2026 team better compete in the NL East and National League as a whole.
That should be exciting for everyone who roots for Miami, as that is a clear signal this ownership group is focused on putting the best product on the field. And another thing that should be exciting is the fact there are no notable impending free agents the Marlins need to re-sign.
Marlins Have Young Team in Place They Can Bolster
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report took a look at one impending free agent every team around the league needs to re-sign. And for Miami, they didn't have anyone listed because they have no one on their roster hitting free agency this cycle.
"When the Marlins released Cal Quantrill in August it became official: They have no one on the roster hitting free agency this winter or next winter," he wrote.
That is huge, and it's something that should be a major positive for the front office as they go about things this winter. Already understanding what they have in place and coming up their pipeline, a targeted strategy can be utilized that puts their available resources into a few spots of need.
"For a team that had already gone 49-38 over the final three-plus months of the 2025 campaign, that uncommon degree of roster retention could make them a real threat—even though you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone projecting them to finish ahead of Atlanta, New York or Philadelphia," Miller further added.
The Marlins shouldn't have the illusion that they will compete with the Philadelphia Phillies or New York Mets in 2026. But they should have a plan in place to maximize the window where their rising stars turn into cornerstones for them all at once.
And without any impending free agents set to leave this winter or next, Miami should have plenty of talented players throughout their roster they can choose from when it comes to putting together their best team possible.