Marlins Offense Below Average Despite Being One of Best Hitting Teams in 2025
The 2025 Major League Baseball season is officially over and that means it is time to evaluate and figure out a team's shortcomings in order to do better next year. The Miami Marlins reflection time started earlier than they would have liked as they missed the bottom wild card spot by four games to get into the playoffs.
As a team that finished the year under .500 it is probably good that they didn't make it in as the goal is to be a contender and that is not where this young ballclub is at quite yet. The Marlins have some up-and-coming talent in the club house and ultimately it wasn't their defense that was their shortfall this year, but the inability to get players across home plate.
2025 Offensive Grade: C-
Kyle Stowers had a breakout season with 25 homers and 73 RBI to complement a slash line of .288/.368/.544 which all led the team. Despite being above the league average in multiple aspects they struggled as a team in another categories.
The hitters that took the field for the Marlins this year averaged out as the youngest in baseball at 25.7-years-old, so there is reason to believe that they have not reached their prime by any means.
Marlins
League Average
Ranking
Runs Per Game
4.38
4.45
16th
Total Runs
709
720
16th
Total Hits
1388
1338
6th
Doubles
272
258
6th
Triples
29
21
4th/5th
Home Runs
154
188
29th
RBI
677
691
16th
Stolen Bases
138
115
7th
Drawn Walks
482
513
26th
Strikeouts
1247
1355
4th Fewest
Batting Average
.250
.245
11th/12th
On-Base Percentage
.314
.315
17th/18th
Slugging Percentage
.393
.404
20th
OPS
.708
.719
18th
Catcher Agustín Ramírez and shortstop Otto Lopez complemented Stowers offensive production quite nicely. Ramírez was the only other player on the team with more than 20 homers on the year which went well with his 67 RBI, third most on the team.
Lopez led the team in RBI (77), but his slugging percentage falls well below the team average and should be his focus going into the offseason.
Once you look past the production of these three is where it becomes slightly concerning. There is only one other player on the team that has more than 53 RBI and that is first baseman Eric Wagaman. Only a pair of players outside of Stowers have an OPS over .700 so overall production as a whole has to get better for Miami next season.
The Marlins showed true signs that they can contend at the plate, but they need work slugging, clearly. The team has nobody that is of concern during free agency and if management wants to make a splash during the offseason they should go after at least one big bat, but ideally two.