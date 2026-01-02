Projecting How Marlins Can Win Enough Games for Playoff Contention in 2026

It’s a brand new year. The Miami Marlins are entering the 2026 season with the same grind as last year. However, this team should be better.

The 2025 season was more of a trailer for the Marlins, and now we will be seeing a movie based on the additions the team made, with certain players poised to break out.

How Many Wins Will The Marlins Accumulate in 2026?

Aug 24, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When it comes to predictions, it can be exciting because one can pick and choose who will be a surprising team and who will disappoint. But it’s never guaranteed until the season progresses.

The Marlins finished the 2025 season with 79 wins. The baseball world was surprised by the team's late playoff push in August and early September, when they were still in the playoff hunt. In the past teams can finish the second half of the season impressively, but fail to make the playoffs. Then that team comes into the following season and makes the playoffs.

The Kansas City Royals are an example. They were in a playoff hunt in 2013 but fell short. Then in 2014 they reached the World Series and lost to the San Francisco Giants. The Royals followed that by winning the World Series in 2015.

Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez, and Edward Cabrera will be a formidable trio on the mound season. The Marlins would be ecstatic if these three could stay healthy and combine for at least 25 to 30 wins. Three pitchers who have amazing mechanics and have different pitching selections to fool hitters. The sky’s the limit for this potential big three.

Kyle Stowers will definitely step up again. Stowers will be three times better than what he delivered last season. He could play his way into another All-Star Game selection. Jakob Marsee and Joe Mack should be some of the breakout players for the Marlins in 2026. Marsee and Mack can bring a lot of firepower to that offense, and they can help out defensively as well.

Now, it’s time to say where will the Marlins end up in the standings for the upcoming season. The Marlins will improve by at least seven games.

Marlins record: 86-76

The Marlins will barely get in the playoffs as the third and final team in the NL Wild Card. This team has a little bit of everything to become one of the major surprises in baseball. If former Marlins like Cliff Floyd were impressed with what he saw last season with this group, then it’s time to take them seriously and pay attention to what they are capable of doing this season.

