Marlins Optioning Zach Brzykcy Has Significant MLB Roster Implications

The Miami Marlins are looking for any edge it can create going into next week's MLB winter meetings, even if it means parting with a player they acquired a month ago.

On Friday, the Marlins optioned pitcher Zach Brzykcy to Triple-A Jacksonville, per his MLB transaction log. Fish on First reported it as an outright. Either way, it gives the Marlins a little room on their 40-man roster, as the move brings them one below the limit.

Brzykcy is now listed on the Jumbo Shrimp’s roster, which likely means he had options remaining and wasn’t exposed to waivers. The move allows the Marlins to stash him away and call him up when need. But now it will require a 40-man and 26-man roster move to promote him.

But, with the winter meetings ahead, any space on the 40-man roster helps.

What Miami Marlins Could Do with Roster Spot

Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Marlins reportedly want to be more active in free agency this offseason. So, by optioning Brzykcy, they create a ready-made spot for a player they sign this week to a Major League deal. Additionally, if they pull off a trade for an MLB player using prospects, there’s a spot for that new player. The benefit is in those scenarios the Marlins would have to make an additional roster move to create space.

Miami could also be active in the Rule 5 draft. If Miami selects an MLB eligible Rule 5 player, it must put that player on the 40-man roster immediately. The Brzykcy move gives them the room to do so without risking putting a 40-man player at risk.

The Marlins acquired Brzykcy on Nov. 6 in a waiver claim from the Washington Nationals. The Nats were working to clean up their roster after the hiring of new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni and the conclusion of the World Series, won by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He pitched 26 games for the Nationals in 2025, as he went 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in relief. He struck out 24 and walked 12 in 23 innings, allowing batters to hit .292 against him. He made his MLB debut in 2024 with Washington, as he pitched six games of relief, didn’t factor in a decision and had a 14.29 ERA. He struck out four and walked three in 5.2 innings.

Brzykcy went undrafted in 2020 out of Virginia Tech when the MLB draft was truncated to five rounds due to COVID-19. He was signed by the Nationals and emerged as a quality prospect in their system before he suffered an elbow injury and had Tommy John surgery in April of 2023.

