Marlins Minor League System Faces Raid in Upcoming Rule 5 Draft

The Miami Marlins have built an impressive farm system, one that has delivered plenty of talent to the Majors the past few years. But Miami can’t hoard it all. The rules won’t allow it.

Last month, Miami had to determine which top prospects to protect before the Rule 5 draft at next week’s winter meetings. To do that, the Marlins had to move prospects to the 40-man roster. But there’s never enough room. It could cost Miami next week.

The Marlins left three prospects unprotected that were listed among the Top 35 players that could be taken in the Rule 5 draft by Baseball America (subscription required).

Those prospects were right-handed pitcher Matt Pushard, outfielder Andrew Pintar and right-handed pitcher Zach McCambley.

Why Marlins Could Lose These Prospects

Pushard was a key part of Triple-A Jacksonville’s run to a title, as he pitched 11.1 scoreless innings. That likely put him on the radar of teams looking for a quality reliever who could contribute in 2026. He went 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA in 49 games, with five holds and four saves in four chances. He struck out 73, walked 23 and allowed batters to hit .214 in 62.1 innings.

Baseball America’s scouts praised his fastball, which averages 94-96 mph and came with a whiff rate of 34% and a chase rate of 42% in 2025. He could be the most Major League ready pitcher available.

Pintar will be interesting to teams that need help in center field. The former fifth-round pick out of BYU is coming off a 2025 in which he slashed .269/.338/.384 with four home runs and 32 RBI. He doesn’t come with power. But he’s a speedy center fielder who can patrol just about any MLB park with an above average glove.

Baseball America’s scouts pointed out that he would have to be platooned due to his splits against left-handed pitching and right-handed pitching. The right-handed hitter had a .679 OPS against right-handers and a .924 OPS against left-handed pitching.

McCambley has emerged as a quality relief option who could help the Marlins, or another MLB team, next season. He’s coming off a 2025 in which he went 2-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 47 games, with 10 holes and one save in two chances. He struck out 83 and walked 22 in 62 innings.

Baseball America’s scouts like that strikeout rate, but it’s his slider that gives hitters fits. Last year it had a 51% miss rate and a 34% chase rate.

The teams Miami should be most concerned about are the ones that have spots available on their 40-man roster, which is a requirement to select a player in the Rule 5 draft. Only 15 players were selected last year, but 11 were pitchers. If any of these players are selected, that team must roster him on the 40-man immediately and pay the Marlins $100,000.

The player must remain on the MLB roster the entire season, but he can be moved to the IL for legitimate injuries. The player can be waived at any point in 2026, and any team can pick him up, but that team must assume the Rule 5 responsibilities. If that player clears waivers, he must be offered back to Miami for $50,000.

