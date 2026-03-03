Flurry of Moves Sends Several Marlins Players to Minor League Camp

The Miami Marlins are well into spring training by now, and the franchise is working on getting its roster squared away ahead of the upcoming campaign.

So far this spring, the talent held by the Marlins has become apparent. However, there's only so much room available on the roster, and several players could benefit from more development.

With that, the ballclub has reassigned several of their players to minor league camp on Tuesday—seven, to be exact. As announced by the ballclub, the following players have been reassigned and moved from the roster, but one sticks out more than the others at this point:

LHP Patrick Monteverde

LHP Dale Stanavich

LHP Thomas White

RHP Samuel Vasquez

RHP Evan McKendry

RHP Stephen Jones

C Sam Praytor

We’ve announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/CmxmGeImTl — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 3, 2026

No. 1 Prospect Cut From Big League Camp

Miami Marlins pitcher Thomas White | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The sore thump on this list is 21-year-old White, who recently suffered a Grade 1 right oblique strain. Although this was better news than enduring a full tear, he is the Marlins' top prospect. Now, he's forced to sit out of spring training to undergo a recovery process.

White comes in at No. 17 on MLB's Top 100 Prospects rankings, backing up his immense potential in the Major Leagues. The left-hander was looking to clinch a spot in the rotation for Opening Day, but that wish quickly faded away once his injury took place.

During his 2025 campaign in the minors, he recorded an impressive 2.31 ERA and 145 strikeouts across 89.2 innings pitched through 21 starts. His performance was consistently strong, making him a promising candidate for his 2026 campaign with Miami.

Having said that, White is still extremely young. As skipper Clayton McCullough stated, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, "It's easy to forget just how young he is. His talent and performance have—and rightly so—got him to a position where he's very close to impacting our team here. It's his first Major League camp, and he's gotten so much exposure and so much hype around him..."

Although this setback is nothing short of frustrating for all involved, it's out of White's hands. Now is the time for him to recuperate and continue his development with the goal of reaching the big leagues.

There's plenty of time between now and the start of the regular season for Major League Baseball, but fans can bank on White spending time in the minors before he makes his MLB debut.