Which Miami Marlins Prospects Are Real Depth vs. Marketing Names

The Miami Marlins are filled with talent in their organization, and manager Clayton McCullough must find a way to manage playing time.

The Marlins are serious about their playoff aspirations. Some prospects will prove their value to the team, while others will fail to reach the show.

Who Will Shine the Most?

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack rounds the bases | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Joe Mack: Real Depth

There are high expectations for Mack to become the future of this Marlins team. It wouldn't be a surprise if he becomes an All-Star catcher for the Marlins for years to come. Mack is a phenomenal defender, and he's a strong power hitter.

If the Marlins can find in Mack with a blend of Mike Piazza on offense and Ivan Rodriguez or Yadier Molina on defense, morphed into one, then they could create a star in the market. Mack gives the impression that he's going to be the real deal in baseball.

Noble Meyer: Marketing Name

Meyers is a right-handed pitcher who got selected in the first round by the Marlins as the 10th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He's got a lot of potential, but he's not ready yet. Meyers is still trying to find consistency with his control and command. He finished a rough 2025 season, posting 1-7 with a 4.41 ERA in 19 starts.

Could he become part of the Marlins' rotation in the future? Yes, he does. Meyer has a phenomenal slider and changeup. Hopefully, his numbers improve this season. If he does, fans will be buzzing.

Thomas White: Real Depth

White is one of the top 20 prospects in baseball. The left-handed pitcher should be making his debut sometime in 2026, even though an injury will slow his ramp-up in spring training. He's a pitcher who brings competitiveness and resilience. He has an elite fastball, a nice curveball, and a slider to his pitches. White could be a future No. 2 and maybe No. 1 on the roster someday. As of now, he has a much better chance at being at the back of the rotation.

Owen Caissie: Real Depth

Caissie is due for a breakout season. It may sound like a broken record, but he doesn't want to hear his name and the word "trade" in the same sentence, ever. The Marlins would be a great opportunity for him to showcase his talent. Caissie couldn't flourish in Chicago due to depth, economics, and other reasons, but now he's in a Marlins uniform, looking to deliver many hits and be the reliable defensive right fielder that he is.

There are Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards written all over him. He's that talented a baseball player, and he's only getting started.