Marlins Prospect Can Join Franchise Mount Rushmore of Lefties

Mount Rushmore conversations always bring enthusiasm and excitement among baseball fans. The Miami Marlins' top prospect, Thomas White, has many people anxious to see what he can do in the majors.

White is a tall, long pitcher. Marlins don’t have too many legends who are left-handed pitchers, but there are a few who have made their presence in the organization. White has the potential to join this group if he delivers for the Marlins.

Marlins’ Mount Rushmore of Lefties List Could Change Based On White’s Production

Dontrelle Willis | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The 21-year-old has been with the Marlins since 2023. He has produced in the minors. White will most likely make his big league debut in 2026. He’s an exceptional strikeout pitcher who can be the next big thing for this Marlins rotation.

Here’s a list of some of the best left-handed pitchers to have played for the Marlins organization:

Mark Redman

Although Redman was with the team for just one season, it was a big one. Redman won 14 games for the Marlins in that impeccable 2003 season. Redman was one of the veterans on the team, and he was lucky to be part of a championship team.

Although his postseason numbers were impressive, he averaged a 6.50 ERA. The 29-year-old helped the Marlins' rotation and was very reliable during the regular season. He stepped up after A.J. Burnett was suffering due to elbow injuries. Redman finished with a 14-9 record with a 3.59 ERA.

Jesus Luzardo

Luzardo has emerged as a quality pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies, but he began to improve during his four seasons with Miami.

2023 is the season that stands out the most. He went 10-10 with a 3.58 ERA and a career-high 208 strikeouts. He became a key part of the Marlins, helping them make the playoffs that year.

Al Leiter

Leiter may not be a Hall of Famer, but he’s undoubtedly the second greatest lefty in the history of the Marlins franchise. He spent the 1996, 1997, and 2005 seasons with Miami.

What Marlins fans will mostly remember is his production during the 1996 and 1997 seasons. The no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies and helping win the World Series is something that will never be taken away from him. Leiter combined for 27 wins during those two seasons.

Dontrelle Willis

The best lefty in Marlins history. Willis was best known for his high leg kick and his smile. He earned the nickname “D-Train.” Willis should’ve had a much more successful career as a pitcher. His talent was that good, and everyone enjoyed watching him pitch. Willis had a strong competitive spirit as well.

Willis won 2003 National League Rookie of the Year. He won 14 games in 2003. In 2005, he went 22-10 with a 2.63 ERA.

Another pitcher that could potentially join the Mount Rushmore that’s worth mentioning is the prospect Robby Snelling.

Redman, Luzardo, Leiter, and Willis are in the Marlins Mount Rushmore for left-handed pitching. Will White move one of them out of the list?