What Thomas White's Spring Usage Really Says About His 2026 Marlins Role

The Miami Marlins' prized possession has barely pitched this spring, but that really doesn't matter. Thomas White, the Marlins' top prospect and No. 17 prospect in baseball, roared through the minor leagues last season and dominated at every level.

Ever since he was drafted at No 35. overall in the CB-A round of the 2023 MLB draft out of high school, White has soared. He posted a 2.81 ERA in his first full professional season in 2024 at just 19 years old. He was on average 3-4 years younger than the guys he faced, but that never fazed him.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

He finished 2025 with a 2.31 ERA with 89 innings across 21 starts while striking out 145 batters. He averaged 5.1 BB/9 last season, which is high, but he's entering his age-21 season, so there's still plenty of growing to do.

Thomas White's Potential Path to Marlins

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

White pitched in just one spring training game, which is good and bad at the same time. It's no surprise the Marlins want to keep his innings limited, especially since he's never eclipsed 100 innings in one season.

Managing his spring innings became unfortunately easy in early March when White was sidelined with a Grade 1 right oblique strain. The injury occurred during his lone spring outing on Feb 26, when he threw 28 pitches and allowed two runs over an inning of work.

It was originally reported that White would be out three to four weeks and will not play in another spring training game. Taking his recovery slowly and allowing him to fully heal is important, especially with how close he is to the majors. Plus, the Marlins have enough coverage in the Major League starting rotation that they don't have to push him.

White is expected to open the season at Triple-A Jacksonville, where he threw his final two outings of 2025.

His limited time in spring camp is disapointing for those wishing to see the future MLB star pitch, but the rest will be good for him. After all, he is MLB.com's top lefty pitching prospect who throws mid-to-upper 90s with ease.

With how the Marlins have shaped their rotation for 2026, a healthy White will likely get his shot in the big leagues sooner than later. Until then, it's just sitting back and waiting for when, not if he makes it to Miami.