The Winter Meetings have come and gone, and the Miami Marlins were quiet. They are coming off a solid 2025 campaign and were hoping to build off that heading into the new year. However, the Marlins have yet to make any significant moves, and they only have themselves to blame.

The Marlins entered the offseason aggressively. They were linked to some big-time pitchers, and it seemed as if Miami was ready to spend some money for the first time in a long time. But with the Winter Meetings wrapped up, that idea is slowly starting to fade. Despite being linked to a few different players, the Fish failed to get any deals done.

Marlins are Being Priced Out of Deals

The Marlins were rumored to be interested in some big-name relievers. Devin Williams was one of them before he decided to sign with the New York Mets. After Williams signed in Queens, Miami shifted their focus to Pete Fairbanks.

Fairbanks was bought out by the Tampa Bay Rays, but he is coming off a very strong 2025 season. The right-hander had an ERA under 3.00 and a career-best 27 saves last year. Fairbanks is going to demand a deal somewhere around the $11M range, but it would not be surprising to see him earn more than that. Williams signed for an AAV of $17M, and Fairbanks could get close to that.

Per Issac Azout of Fish on First, the Marlins are most likely going to be priced out of a Fairbanks deal. Even with Miami wanting to be a little bit more aggressive, it does not seem that the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, is willing to spend the money needed to bring in some of the bigger names.

In fact, the Fish have only made one-year offers to free agents. One-year contract offers are good for taking fliers on someone coming off a down year, or veterans that might still have something left in the tank. When it comes to signing high-impact players, the Marlins are going to have to dish out multi-year offers.

The Marlins have a young core with a lot of potential to compete in the National League East. But if Miami has any aspirations of making the postseason, let alone winning in the postseason, they will have to find it in themselves to pay the market rate.

There are still a few big names left in free agency that can be a fit in Miami. The only question is whether or not the Marlins are willing to pay the price.

