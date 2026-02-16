Marlins Slugger Addresses Wild Offseason Contract Rumors

When Kyle Stowers showed up for his spring training with the Miami Marlins last February, little did he or the team know what was about to come. Nobody in their wildest dreams could have envisioned what was about to happen.

Acquired at the trade deadline in 2024 from the Baltimore Orioles in a deal that sent left-hander pitcher Trevor Rogers to the Orioles from the Marlins for Stowers and Connor Norby. While in the Baltimore organization, Stowers was often blocked at the major league level by veterans, but once he got to South Florida, he was given an opportunity to play a lot, and he took full advantage of the opportunity.

Things went so well that before he suffered an injury in August, Stowers played well enough to be a finalist for the Gold Glove in left field and a Silver Slugger Award. He didn't win either, but he set himself up for a potential payday over the offseason. There were rumors over the winter about contract offers and numbers and Stowers put those rumors to bed on Monday.

Kyle Stowers Addresses Offseason Contract Rumors

Kyle Stowers

Stowers is not arbitration-eligible until after the 2026 season. The 28-year-old heard the rumors that were floated out by Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic (subscription required) that the Marlins offered eight years and $50 million while Stowers camp countered with eight years and $100 million.

"No updates,” Stowers said, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. “There was some conversation. I think the thing I struggled with, with some of the stuff that was reported, I didn't ask for $100 million, and I didn't turn down an offer. There was no offer.

“But at the same time, I'm just so focused on this year. We’ve got four years of control left. I understand it. They have every right to play my control out. And so I'm just so excited to be here, so grateful to be in this organization. I was bummed we didn't get something figured out, (I) would love to someday. But at the same time, let's take care of this year, and we'll go from there.”

Stowers sounds like someone ready to put this behind him until after the upcoming season and who could blame him? He suffered a Grade 1 left oblique strain in August and then had a setback in September, which ended up costing him the rest of the season.

He finished his first full season in Miami, slashing .288/.368/.544 in 117 games with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs. Come close to repeating those numbers this year and an extension will get done sooner rather than later.

There is no doubt that Stowers broke out in 2025 and if Miami is going to push for a playoff spot in 2026, they will need him to return to his form from last year and remain healthy. As he said, he wants to control what he can control and he'll do that in 2026 with an eye toward his future.

