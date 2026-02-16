Miami Marlins star player Kyle Stowers knows the team has the talent, but they still have to go out there and back it up.

Stowers is a rising leader and one of the team's best hitters. His eagerness to learn about the players off the field makes him likable and respected.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Stowers Has High Goals and Expectations for Himself and the Marlins

Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Stowers is coming into the new season looking to control what he can control. During his interview with the media at spring training in Jupiter, Fla., he looked relaxed and expressed what he likes about the new and improved Marlins facility, in video captured by Fish on First

“It’s amazing,” Stowers said. “It makes you feel a little bit more like you’re in the major leagues, and I enjoy the tubs, the hot tub, and the cold tub. That’s what I like to do.

Can the Marlins continue to do what they did in the second half last season into the new season?

“The reality is that all 30 teams are trying to get better,” Stowers said. “From the Dodgers to the last place team, every single team at the end of the season looks to improve, and so you know the notion that you know because we won many games one year, however, and then that many the next, and then there’s not going to be that same guarantee of increase, and we know that. So yeah, like there is, you know, got to be the hunger to go earn it and to continue to get as much as we can out of each day.”

Stowers is right that every team is looking to get better. No team can get overlooked, and the Marlins can’t get too comfortable that it will be an easy cake walk to make the playoffs. Stowers does like their chances of winning games. They have to be consistent and do the little things right.

“It was a special year in so many ways,” Stowers said. “Super grateful for everything that happened. My goal moving forward is to stay on the field as much as I can. I love playing. I love playing for this team, for this organization.”

Spring training for the Marlins will be a fascinating experience. The players, especially Stowers, enjoy being in Jupiter. Regardless, the team is ready to go to work and battle. He’s grateful for all the opportunities and moments of being a ball player.

“For starters, we’re here in sunny Florida on a baseball field,” Stowers said. “Hitting a round ball, and I can get quite existential about hitting if I’m being honest, but when it comes down to it, it’s a kids' game. We’re so grateful to do what we do. The built-in community you have within these walls is so special.”

Stowers finished the 2025 season hitting .288 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs, becoming an All-Star for the first time in his career. Stowers received Player of the Month honors in July 2025. No Marlins player has received player of the month honors since Giancarlo Stanton in 2017.

Recommended Articles