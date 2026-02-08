Marlins Infielder Eyeing Comeback After His Most Frustrating Season

Early in the Miami Marlins 2025 campaign, 25-year-old infielder Connor Norby was hoping to have a breakout year. Unfortunately, the cards weren't in his favor.

He took multiple trips to the injured list throughout the season, and even underwent surgery in July to repair his broken left hamate bone. This left him sidelined for several weeks, making his return on Aug. 29 for two games against the New York Mets.

As expected, this left Norby feeling frustrated as he's generally remained quite healthy. But as numerous players can attest, at first glance, last season seemed to knock down more players than ever before.

During the Marlins' Media Day, Norby spoke with Kevin Barral of Fish On First and stated, "Last year was the most frustrating year of my career. Never really been hurt, spending three different stints on the IL, and most of it was just freak things that popped up. Frustrating overall and just never really got into a rhythm."

Opportunity Awaits

Norby was picked by the Baltimore Orioles 41st overall in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft and made his Major League debut in June 2024. Nearly two months later, he was shipped out to Miami alongside Kyle Stowers in exchange for Trevor Rogers.

In Norby's 2025 campaign with the Marlins, he slashed .251/.300/.389 with a .689 OPS, recording eight homers and 34 RBIs through 88 games. This was a drop from his 2024 performance in which he slashed .236/.294/.438 with a .732 OPS and nine home runs through 45 games.

Due to his regression and frequent trips to the injured list, he has faced a significant amount of criticism and doubt. Now, he's hoping to turn things around and prove himself to Miami fans.

The key for Norby to make a comeback will ultimately rely on his ability to stay healthy and far away from the injured list. If he follows the same trajectory that he was on last year, this is a major ask.

However, perhaps his drop in performance could simply be boiled down to an off year—a fluke. But now all eyes are on him to step it up and provide value to his team.

The Marlins have faced notable losses this season, namely Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs, but they've also acquired some budding stars. This year will require all hands on deck if Miami wants to reach the postseason, and Norby could end up being the deciding factor.

