Marlins Top Prospect Reassigned to Minor League Camp After Spring Showing

The Miami Marlins have officially reassigned one of their top prospects, Robby Snelling, to minor league camp.

The Marlins have officially reassigned Robby Snelling to minor league camp. It’s not a matter of if, but when he makes his Major League debut this season.



Brian Navarreto, Jesus Bastidas, Jacob Berry, Johnny Olmstead and Daniel Johnson have also been reassigned. #Marlins — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) March 18, 2026

Snelling was trying to do everything he could to land a spot in the rotation, but his opportunity will have to wait as he continues to develop.

Snelling Needs More Improvement Before MLB Debut

Miami Marlins pitcher Robby Snelling | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old left-hander knows that nothing will be given to him. It's a tough spot, and the business of sports is tough, but making hard decisions is part of the process. Snelling is not ready to make his debut just yet.

Through his first four appearances in spring training, he recorded 13 strikeouts in eight innings of work but posted a high 7.56 ERA. That's way too much for a top prospect who has been getting so much buzz for quite some time.

What's going to happen to Snelling? Nothing bad will happen except that he must continue to work on his command and control. Snelling must impact the game by pounding the strike zone and avoiding too many hits and runs. Snelling has a lot of talent. He has a bright future with the Marlins. The organization must continue to encourage him with positive words and always remind him that this is part of growing pains.

Snelling has been battling for a roster spot with other pitchers, including Janson Junk and Braxton Garrett. The pitchers who are locks to be part of Miami's starting rotations are Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez, Max Meyer, and Chris Paddack.

A healthy and focused Snelling has the potential to be a 150-strikeout caliber pitcher in the pros. Fans, especially old-school fans, enjoy seeing pitchers go to the distance in games. It's rare to find that nowadays. Organizations want to play it safe because they fear overusing pitchers, yet injuries still occur. It's a different game, but if Snelling can be a pitcher who goes to six or even seven innings consistently, then he might boost his strikeouts from 150 to 200 in a regular season.

Snelling must get back to the pitcher he was last season during his time with Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, where he posted a 6-2 record with a 1.27 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 11 starts.

The Marlins invited Snelling to spring training on January 29th. Snelling and another top prospect, Thomas White, will be getting more reps and experience, but we will see both young men make an impact in the organization for the long term.