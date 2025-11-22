Marlins Trade Outfielder Joey Weimer to Giants in Tender Deadline Move

As the Miami Marlins were wrestling with the non-tender deadline, they managed to pull off a minor trade with the San Francisco Giants.

The Marlins dealt outfielder Joey Weimer to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations, per the Giants.

He played in 27 games for Miami in 2025, as he slashed .236/.279/.436 with three home runs and 12 RBI. Miami acquired him at the trade deadline when the Kansas City Royals designated him for assignment. He was optioned back and forth from the Marlins to Triple-A Jacksonville for the remainder of the season.

The move leaves the Marlins with six outfielders on their 40-man roster.

Joey Weimer and the Marlins Outfield Situation

Miami returns Kyle Stowers, their only All-Star from 2025, along with Jakob Marsee, Griffin Conine, Heriberto Hernandez, Victor Mesa Jr. and Dane Myers. With all six on the 40-man roster, Weimer would have been hard-pressed to make the 26-man roster for opening day. Dealing him to San Francisco, which needs a bit of outfield depth, gives Weimer the chance to win a fifth outfielder job in 2026.

Weimer spent 2024 with two teams — the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds. He slashed a combined .154/.214/.154 in 21 games. He was part of a deadline trade that sent him and pitcher Jakob Junis to the Cincinnati Reds for pitcher Frankie Montas. After the season, he was traded to Kansas City with infielder Jonathan India for pitcher Brady Singer.

He made his Major League debut with the Brewers in 2023, as he played in 132 games but slashed .204/.283/.362 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI. He also had 19 doubles. Milwaukee drafted him in the fourth round out of the University of Cincinnati in 2020. He rose through the system and became a key prospect for the Brewers, playing his way into the MLB Futures Game in 2022. That season he slashed .256/.336/.465 with 21 home runs and 77 RBI. It was his second straight season with at least 20 home runs in the minors.

In his minor league career, he slashed .248/.351/.435 with 63 home runs and 229 RBI.

Meanwhile, the Marlins tendered contracts to all of their arbitration-eligible players, per Issac Azout at Fish on First. That included Anthony Bender, Braxton Garrett, Edward Cabrera, Ryan Weathers, Andrew Nardi, Max Meyer and Calvin Faucher.

