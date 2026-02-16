Max Meyer Faces Make-or-Break Scenario to Make Marlins Starting Rotation

Miami Marlins fans should be excited for what's to come this season for their beloved franchise. After finishing a few games under .500 last season and barely missing the playoffs, the Marlins are looking for their youthful players to help get them back to the promised land since 2023.

A few things are going to look different this season for Miami, primarily on the mound. Edward Caberea and Ryan Weathers will no longer don the Marlins uniform in 2026, as both were traded this offseason, giving all more focus on some of the younger rotational arms.

Of the arms looking to take a step forward, former third overall pick from the 2020 MLB Draft, Max Meyer, stands out the most. Dealing with an injury in 2023 and not living up to his potential the past two seasons, 2026 is a make-or-break season for the Miami starter.

All Eyes on Max Meyer

Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer (23) pitches at loanDepot Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Being a former top prospect in Major League Baseball, all eyes are typically on players who fit this status, regardless of how many years have passed since draft day. Since 2020, Meyer has been tabbed as a pitcher who could help Miami back to stardom, but thus far in his career, not much has happened.

Last season was by far the best for Meyer, and yet he still pitched to a 4.73 ERA in 12 games as a starter. Staying healthy has been an issue for Meyer, as he only pitched in 64.2 innings, collecting 68 strikeouts. The potential is there, but the consistency hasn't been.

With Meyer entering his fifth season in the Majors, the Marlins can't wait any longer for him to live up to what they thought would be a high ceiling. The best way to do so is by having a breakout season. With less pressure in the starting rotation, this should be doable.

Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer (23) throws a pitch | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The rotation consisting of Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez, Chris Paddack, and Braxton Garrett has the potential to be a sneaky good rotation in 2026, but Meyer has to do his part. According to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Meyer is on the chopping block with prospects coming up.

"Thomas White and Robby Snelling knocking on the door, he will no longer be able to rest on his top prospect pedigree and will need to take a tangible step forward in 2026," Reuter wrote.

Miami clearly hasn't given up on Meyer, but with two options to send him down, if he doesn't perform well this spring, his rotational spot security and future would be in jeopardy.

