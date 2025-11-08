Why Free-Agent Orioles Slugger Makes Perfect Sense for Marlins
The Miami Marlins used eight different players at first base in 2025, led by Eric Wagaman, who worked 117 games at the position. But is he the right player moving forward?
Wagaman slashed .250/.296/.378 with nine home runs and 53 RBI. He was sixth among Marlins in home runs, but he plays a position that demands power and he may not have it long-term.
There are answers in free agency, but the Marlins don’t have much money to spend. It’s important to find the right fit, both statistically and financially. One player stands out — Ryan O’Hearn.
MLB Trade Rumors ranked the former Orioles first baseman and designated hitter as the No. 30 overall free agent on the market. Three of their four analysts projected he would land with the Marlins. It’s not hard to see why he’s a potential fit for the Marlins.
Why Ryan O’Hearn Fits with Miami Marlins
O’Hearn struggled as a big league player until he landed with Baltimore in 2023. There his average and power picked up. It was good enough to get him traded to San Diego, which needed power for its playoff run at the end of the 2025 season.
In three seasons with the Orioles, he slashed .277/.342/.454 with 42 home runs and 162 RBI. He was consistent in that time, hitting at least 14 home runs in each of those seasons. In 2025 he hit a career-high 17 home runs. He also slashed a career-best .281/.366/.437 and a career-best 63 RBI. He also made his first All-Star Game appearance for the American League.
He will be entering his age 32 season in 2026, so a long-term deal for O’Hearn is probably not in the cards. But he could get an eight-figure deal for multiple years from the right team, if he’s willing to accept the right price.
MLB Trade Rumors believes that price is $26 million over two years, which is an average annual value of $13 million. That would make him the second-highest paid player on the team behind pitcher Sandy Alcantara, who is set to make $17.3 million in 2026.
Adding O’Hearn boosts the offense for 2026, led by outfielder Kyle Stowers, who made the National League All-Star team and slammed a team-high 25 home runs. Catcher Agustin Ramirez hit 21 home runs and is expected back. So are shortstop Otto López, who hit 15 home runs, and Heriberto Hernandez, who hit 10 home runs.
He would also bring the Marlins versatility as he can play right field and DH. But, as a first baseman he had a .990 fielding percentage and only committed five errors.
The money is right. The fit is right. The only question is whether the Marlins can make it happen.