MLB Reporter Says Marlins Are Very Likely to Trade a Starting Pitcher

The Miami Marlins head into the 2025-2026 offseason with lots of items to check off their checklist, and one of the primary ones that could end up happening is dealing away some starting pitchers. With an astounding amount of depth on their roster at the position, they may look to try and acquire some more talent in the lineup rather than retaining all of their arms.

It has become more and more apparent that the Marlins could look to make some trades this offseason, and two of the key names to keep an eye out for are Sandy Alcántara and Edward Cabrera, given that they both have less and less control remaining on their contracts. The topic of these two players being trade candidates was discussed recently by MLB reporter Jon Morosi on MLB Network, and he had a lot to say about the two pitchers.

My thoughts on Tarik Skubal’s trade market — along with the Marlins, who have some of the best starting pitching depth in @MLB. https://t.co/2CDDpF9PcW — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 17, 2025

What Did Jon Morosi Have to Say Regarding the Marlins' Pitching Depth?

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In this recent discussion on MLB Network, Morosi had the following to say about Miami's pitching depth and the potential to deal one of those key pieces:

"Now, a team that I think has probably a higher chance of moving a starter this winter, the Miami Marlins. Sandy Alcántara, Edward Cabrera, those are two names that are very popular right now."

"The Miami Marlins, Lauren, at this moment in time, they have as much starting pitching depth as any team in Major League Baseball. I'm gonna say that again, the Miami Marlins have as much starting pitching depth as any other club in the big leagues right now, and what that means is that you've got a couple guys who are getting close to free agency, with Sandy Alcántara and Edward Cabrera, either of them could be moved."

"Now, you see that 5.63 ERA with Alcántara, I almost just want to take out my marker and just cross that out on the screen, because, by the time he got to the second half, after the trade deadline, he was a much better pitcher. So there's enough for me, of a high-end value on Alcántara, that you kind of take away what used to happen, and you focus more on who he was in the second half."

He also mentioned how consistent Cabrera has been, which, compared to Alcántara, is certainly true. It will be truly interesting to see if the Marlins do end up moving on from one of these two pitchers this winter, and if so, what they get in return for either. With how positive the seller's market has been for starting pitching lately, they may benefit largely from a trade either now or at the next deadline.

