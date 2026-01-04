Marlins Face Critical Deadline to Avoid Salary Arbitration with Seven Players

The Miami Marlins have decided not to completely avoid free agency this offseason. Now, it's time for salary arbitration.

In the last month Miami has signed two free agents, one of whom agreed to a deal late last month after they lost reliever Ronny Henriquez to elbow surgery, which will keep him out until 2027. That reliever, Pete Fairbanks, agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal. The other free agent was Christopher Morel, who signed a one-year, $2 million deal to learn to play first base. With that, the Marlins opted to trade away last year's first baseman, Eric Wagaman.

Miami is probably done signing Major League free agents, but there is one more significant financial hurdle the franchise needs to clear this week. Seven Marlins are eligible for salary arbitration, and the two sides have until Thursday to get a deal to avoid a February date with an arbiter to determine that player's salary for 2026.

The Marlins don’t face many costly decisions in arbitration, but they do need to get those deals done as hearings can become acrimonious with players as they’re more about proving the player isn’t worth what they’re asking for.

Miami Marlins Arbitration Players

The Marlins have worked hard to control player costs the past couple of seasons and arbitration plays into that. First, none of their players are third-year arbitration eligible, which usually leads to higher salaries. Second, their most important player, pitcher Sandy Alcantara, agreed to a considerable free agent deal a few seasons ago to avoid his arbitration years, so his salary is already baked into the payroll.

In October, MLB Trade Rumors projected the potential arbitration salaries for all seven players and found that the seven combined would likely make $13 million, which is less than the $17 million Alcantara will make this season.

Pitcher Edward Cabrera will likely make the most in his first arbitration season at a projected $3.7 million. The right-hander went 8-7 with a 3.35 ERA with 150 strikeouts and 137.2 innings pitched. He’s emerged as a quality complement to Alcantara. He’s been connected to trade rumors, but he’s worth keeping on that kind of salary.

Anthony Bender is the only other arbitration-eligible player projected to make more than $2 million. He could get $2.3 million after he went 3-5 with a 2.16 ERA in 51 appearances, with four saves before his season ended due to injury.

The other five arbitration-eligible players and their projected salaries include pitcher Calvin Faucher at $1.9 million, pitcher Braxton Garrett at $1.53 million, pitcher Ryan Weathers at $1.5 million, pitcher Max Meyer at $1.3 million and pitcher Andrew Nardi at $800,000.

