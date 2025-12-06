Surprising Marlins Starting Pitcher Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest

Since the Miami Marlins closed out the regular season, dashing the New York Mets' playoff hopes, a lot of the offseason chatter has surrounded their top two starting pitchers, Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera. Will they be traded or will they remain in South Florida?

There might be a clearer picture after the Winter Meetings next week, but there are sure to be conversations had between the Marlins and other teams. Both pitchers have drawn interest, but it's not out of the question that Miami holds onto both of them and runs it back in 2026 and sees how things go until the trade deadline.

Another Marlins starting pitcher is reportedly drawing some trade interest ahead of the Winter Meetings, according to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required). Left-hander Ryan Weathers is reportedly drawing some trade interest ahead of the Winter Meetings.

Could the Marlins Trade Ryan Weathers?

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Weathers' drawing interest is interesting. This past season, he made eight starts, injuries played a big part in his season, and he went 2-2 with a 3.99 ERA. Miami acquired him from the San Diego Padres in 2023 in a trade that sent Garrett Cooper and Sean Reynolds the other way.

"It’s not just Cabrera and Alcantara, either. Multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring Marlins lefty Ryan Weathers, league sources said,'' wrote Rosenthal and Sammon.

The Athletic went on to report that Weathers has three years of team control remaining, and some teams see him as a pitcher on the cusp of breaking out. That certainly is possible, and some teams might see him as a middle-of-the-rotation piece.

Cabrera and Alcantara will get a lot of the attention over the next week, and contenders likely see both as pieces to strengthen their rotations for next season. As to which one is moved, that remains to be seen

There is the real possibility that Miami runs it back with both Cabrera, Alcantara, and Weathers. The Marlins have a rotation that many feel is one of the best in the league, with youngster Eury Pérez as well. Miami has several factors to consider before dealing with any of its pitchers this offseason.

They missed the final National League Wild Card spot by just four games and had a better first season under Clayton McCullough than most thought. They had some young players have breakout seasons, including Kyle Stowers. A few moves and with their pitching, the Marlins could be a contender in the NL East, a division that is going to see some of the teams undergo some changes this offseason. The next week will be telling as to the direction Miami is going to go this offseason.

More Marlins On SI