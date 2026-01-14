Massive Trade Haul Sends Marlins Pitcher to Yankees in Exchange for Four Prospects
The Miami Marlins have made a few noteworthy moves during hot stove season, and it looks like they're not done yet. They're far from being the most involved franchise right now when it comes to trades this offseason, but that's not to say that they've been unproductive.
As of tonight, another move took place, this time sending a large haul out to the Marlins. However, in exchange, Miami had to wave off one of their starters.
What the Yankees-Marlins Trade Entails
According to numerous sources, first reported on X by Jack Curry of YES Network, the Yankees have shipped out four players in exchange for starting pitcher Ryan Weathers. With Weathers now heading to New York, the Marlins will be receiving outfielders Dillon Lewis and Brendan Jones, along with infielders Dillon Jasso and Juan Mattheus.
At first glance, this is a substantial loss for Miami, as the 26-year-old southpaw brings a powerful arm to the mound. During his 2025 campaign, he registered a 3.99 ERA and 37 strikeouts across 38.1 innings pitched in eight starts. This is one of two major moves made to the Marlins' rotation this offseason, with Edward Cabrera being the other.
Weathers is not known to be a particularly healthy player compared to some of the other starters active in the Major Leagues, but his natural talent and skill can't be denied. With Weathers' history of injury, perhaps trading him away was the right move, but only time will tell.
Regardless of how things play out for him with the Yankees, he comes from a deep line of baseball. In fact, his father David Weathers pitched for New York back in 1996 as part of his 19-year MLB career. Interestingly enough, he was also sent to the Yankees after playing in Florida.
Now, Miami can focus on its four young prospects it acquired in the trade. Lewis headlines the haul, and in 2025, he slashed .237/.321/.445 with 21 doubles, five triples, 22 home runs and 79 RBIs.
Once the season wrapped up, he had logged a .766 OPS. His time was split between Low-A and High-A throughout the year, granting him opportunities to continue developing. He comes with speed and a clear ability to make bat-ball contact.
Although the Marlins are incredibly unlikely to receive instant gratification from this move, the long-term payoff could be well worth it down the road. This is a chance for Miami to start focusing on younger talent and fill in the gaps as deemed fit.
