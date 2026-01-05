3 Marlins Prospects Who Must Step Up in Spring Training

The Miami Marlins already have their full spring training schedule in place. The importance of showing up in spring training sets the tone for what a player can do in the regular season.

Spring training is the moment when prospects need to showcase their talent to the coaches to prove they are ready to play with the big boys. It’s like a do-or-die situation to a certain extent.

There are at least three Marlins prospects who need to perform consistently during the 2026 spring training.

Who Are the Three Prospects That Must Perform in Spring Training?

Robby Snelling

The 22-year-old Snelling is one of the best pitching prospects in the Marlins' farm system. He should definitely be making his big league debut this season. Spring training will be his playoff or Game Seven moment. Every appearance, every start, he must own the mound.

Snelling must continue to use his fastball, which can reach up to 95 mph. In addition, he has a good changeup and can impact the game when he uses it strategically. As of right now, Snelling might be looking like a No. 3-caliber starter for the team. Only time will tell.

Joe Mack

The potential future full-time Marlins catcher. He’s one of the Marlins prospects that everyone will keep an eye on this spring training. After a solid 2025 season in Triple-A Jacksonville, there are high hopes that we could see him in the regular season. Mack can hit for power and contact, and he has an arm to throw runners out at second.

The 23-year-old is riding into this spring training with momentum, and hopefully, he can continue to build on it by being an effective hitter and getting on base. Mack, just like the other prospects, is slowly developing, but one thing is for sure: he’s crucial for the team’s future. We can’t wait to see what he can do this spring training.

Thomas White

White is the third Marlins prospect who will definitely need to show up this Spring. Another phenomenal talent that the Marlins are lucky to have. The left-handed pitcher has been proving so far that he’s ready for competition. White has an excellent command and must continue to show his dominance on the mound with his pitch selection. As long as he controls his command and doesn’t try to do too much, then he will have a successful spring training.

The Marlins will begin spring training against the NL East division rival New York Mets on February 21 at Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, at 1:10 pm ET.

