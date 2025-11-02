Prominent NL Team Keeping Their Eye on Two Marlins Pitchers to Become Available
What the Miami Marlins choose to do this offseason could have a lasting impact across the MLB.
Because they don't have any free agents they need to retain, that gives them the opportunity to pursue notable free agents in the winter to bolster this roster around multiple young stars. Reports have indicated the Marlins are ready to spend some money, which is a good sign.
However, the other side of that coin is they could choose to move some of their best trade assets to build up their well of young talent even further. Names like Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara would generate some healthy return packages.
Chicago Cubs Reportedly Eyeing Cabrera, Alcantara
And one of the teams who is reportedly keeping an eye on if Miami makes those two available is the Chicago Cubs, as they continue to search for arms who can get them to the next level in the National League.
"The Miami Marlins decided against a full sell-off last July, but if they try to move Edward Cabrera this winter, the Cubs would almost certainly have interest. Sandy Alcantara is another name to file away, as the former Cy Young Award winner started to look more like a top-of-the-rotation starter in the second half, regaining his form after Tommy John surgery," reported The Athletic (subscription required).
Depending on how desperate the Cubs are to land a premier starting pitcher, the Marlins could take advantage of that. Chicago has plenty of high-end prospects in their pipeline, so if Miami is interested in getting more long-term pieces, then making a deal with them would likely generate a hefty return.
Should Marlins Trade Edward Cabrera or Sandy Alcantara?
While the Marlins could get back a strong package of prospects in a potential deal, the question becomes if they should trade away either Alcantara or Cabrera?
What's interesting is that both players are in different categories when it comes to their value. Alcantara is likely still at his lowest since he had major struggles in 2025 coming of his Tommy John surgery, while Cabrera is at his peak based on how well he performed this year.
Cabrera would probably get more in a return considering his age and contract status, but Miami also will likely lose Alcantara for nothing when he hits free agency after the 2027 season. That's something the front office has to weigh, alongside the human aspect of sending out a premier starting pitcher after it seemed like the team was turning the corner.
Because of that, I think the Marlins should hold on to both Cabrera and Alcantara to begin the 2026 season. If things go off the rails early, then they could reassess things before the trade deadline. But after putting together a good showing this year, the organization should give their players a chance to pursue the playoffs like they did in 2023.