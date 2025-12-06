Red Sox Offer Marlins Interesting Option For Adding Power Bat

As there is with every offseason, there are expected to be some changes with the roster for the Miami Marlins this offseason. They surprised a lot of people in 2025 by finishing 79-83 and just four games out of the final National League Wild Card spot behind the Cincinnati Reds.

Miami has a good rotation with two front-line starters, Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera at the top of it, but there has been a lot of trade chatter surrounding both pitchers. There has also been trade talk around Ryan Weathers as well. The Winter Meetings are about to begin, and there should be more clarity on the future of the Marlins' rotation.

Miami has needs with their lineup, mainly adding a power bat at either corner infield position. There are going to be some options in free agency, but one team, the Boston Red Sox, might offer a player who can fill the Marlins' need through a trade.

Red Sox First Baseman Triston Casas Offers Miami a Trade Option

There are expected to be big changes in Boston this offseason. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has some decisions to make. The Red Sox are expected to make a big run at New York Mets free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, and they are one of the favorites to land him. Whether or not they get him, there has been a lot of trade chatter around first baseman Triston Casas.

Casas was listed by Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN as a player who could be traded this offseason. If he's available, Miami making a run makes a lot of sense.

Casas had his 2025 season cut short with a ruptured left patellar tendon in May. In 2023 and 2024, he had 24 and 13 home runs, respectively. He was limited to 63 games in 2024, but he still managed to drive in 32 runs with his 13 home runs. He is a left-handed power bat that Miami needs.

Peter Bendix and Gabe Kapler have options in free agency to fill either corner position. Paul Goldschmidt is an option after the season he had with the New York Yankees. Casas is 25 years old with team control left, which would be enticing for a team like the Marlins to acquire.

Miami overachieved under Clayton McCullough in 2025, but it set the tone that they are a team with some young talent that is ready to compete as soon as 2026. Casas is someone who could not only be a short-term answer, but someone who could be a foundation piece for the future.

