Rising Marlins Star Eury Pérez Projects For Rapid Improvement in 2026

The Miami Marlins have one clear position of strength when it comes to their roster heading into 2026, and it is their starting pitching.

With plenty of options to choose from, this winter may be the time to deal some of them away in trades, likely those who have less contractual time remaining. A player who is almost guaranteed to stay at the moment, though, is Eury Pérez.

Pérez had a solid 2025 season, but he's pitched better, specifically in 2023. His Tommy John surgery slowed that down, and now he is going to have to work twice as hard to get back to that form. But on the bright side, the strikeout stuff is still there. He ended 2025 with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, only 0.7 less than his average in 2023.

Next season should be a chance for him to get back to that form and Fangraphs believes he will be able to get pretty close to that level of production. While they don't expect ace-level metrics, the site thinks he should be able to get himself back on track to a reasonable degree.

How Does Fangraphs Project Eury Pérez to Produce in 2026?

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to Fangraphs' 2026 prediction metrics, Pérez will have a pretty hefty bounce-back season. Their prediction states he will have a 9-10 record, 3.99 ERA, 3.91 FIP, 10.03 K/9, 3.14 BB/9, 1.28 HR/9 and 2.6 fWAR on the year, most of which are near the best on the team, or the best.

Presuming Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera remain with the franchise, they would both have less fWAR than him, according to the projections. This shows just how high the metrics are on the young starter as he looks to get a full season of work in next year. The ERA is still less than perfect, no doubt, but considering it dropped from his 2025 number, it is a positive trend that should continue for the 22-year-old.

This Eury Perez 4-Seamer was the highest grading fastball of 2025 according to tjStuff+



I can't wait for a full season of Eury in 2026! pic.twitter.com/cWErqsJgmP — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) November 9, 2025

He doesn't need to be perfect in 2026. He still has plenty of years left to continue to build on these early improvements. What does matter is that he shows that he is closer to his previous 2023 form compared to 2025, which should be reasonable. Remaining healthy will also be critical, so giving him some rest days and maybe skipping a start every once in a while, given the depth at the position, may be beneficial to his long-term availability.

