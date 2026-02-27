Marlins Pitcher Braxton Garrett Returns to Mound After Missing 2025 Campaign

Miami Marlins spring training is now is full swing, and they're coming off a tight 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. The Marlins took a while to start heating up at the plate, scoring six of their runs between the eighth and ninth innings.

Miami certainly put the work in during the offseason to bolster its roster, and it should pay off during the regular season. But for now, the Marlins are 3-3 overall this spring. They've had some shaky performances, but fans shouldn't start losing hope just yet.

On Thursday, one of their more experienced starters finally returned to the mound after missing his entire 2025 campaign. Could he end up being the missing piece?

Braxton Garrett Is Back

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Garrett underwent the all too familiar Tommy John surgery in December 2024, his second time having the procedure. As a result, he was sidelined for his entire 2025 season. Now that he's recovered, he is slowly starting to make a return to the mound.

His debut was on Thursday against the Blue Jays, throwing one inning and recording one strikeout. It's expected that he will be easing his way back into pitching, but watching him throw again was reassuring.

"I was definitely a little nervous," said Garrett, per Nate Karzmer of Fish On First. "Adrenaline was going. I say nervous, but I'm really excited. It's been a long time pitching on the big league mounds, where I've dreamed of my whole life. It's been a long time, so I definitely felt some nerves getting back out there for the first time."

During his 2024 campaign, he recorded a 5.35 ERA and 34 strikeouts across 37.0 innings pitched through seven starts. The year before, he logged a 3.66 ERA and 156 strikeouts across 159.2 innings pitched through 31 games, 30 of which he started. He has been playing with the franchise since 2020.

Garrett was admittedly anxious about his return, but considering how long he's been out of commission, that's understandable.

Welcoming Garrett back to the mound is a major step in the right direction for Miami. The Marlins have a starting rotation led by right-hander Sandy Alcantara, followed by Eury Pérez, Max Meyer, Chris Paddack and Garrett. This is a solid rotation, but they're not all squared away just yet.

This spring, they will need to fine-tune their play and gear up for a successful upcoming campaign.