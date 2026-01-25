Rising Marlins Starter Opts Out of World Baseball Classic After Dominican Snub

Eury Pérez won't be playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic and the reason is pretty straightforward. The Miami Marlins right-hander told Fish On First in an exclusive interview that the Dominican Republic never even bothered to contact him about suiting up for his country.

"No, I'm not going to sign, but they didn't contact me either," Pérez said when asked. That's gotta hurt at least a little bit, right? Getting passed over without so much as a phone call from the Dominican Republic, which always fields one of the most stacked rosters in international baseball.

But Pérez seemed pretty unbothered about it, adding he's "waiting for the opportunity in a few years, but I'm calm for this year."

Maybe that calm attitude comes from knowing he's got bigger things to focus on right now. The 22-year-old has been grinding all offseason in Miami getting ready for what needs to be a big year. He's coming off Tommy John surgery and has been building his body back up.

"I've tried to gain a little more weight, to strengthen myself," Pérez explained. He's "trying to keep increasing and to stay strong to last the whole season." The Marlins desperately need him healthy because their rotation depth is still shaky.

Working on New Weapons

Beyond the physical work, Pérez has been fine-tuning his pitch mix. That sweeper he introduced last season needs refinement.

"You know that the sweep, we started throwing it during the season. It's a pitch that I still have to work on," he admitted. His changeup development might be just as important, though. "The same with the switch, which is one of the pitches that will help me a lot in the league," Pérez said.

He's been watching the Marlins remake their roster and seems encouraged by what he's seen. "Well, the team looks very good. They added one more pitcher and one more pitcher. It's very important, it's a key piece with the team," he said about additions like Pete Fairbanks.

He's particularly tight with new teammate Christopher Morel. "The only one that I talk to is Morel because we have a good relationship. We live close and we have shared a lot."

Not every roster move has been easy, though. Watching Edward Cabrera get shipped to the Cubs hit different. "Yes, more than with Cabrera, since I signed, I've been seeing him since the small league. We're going to miss him a lot, but always wishing him the best," he said.

Still, Pérez sounds like he's in a good headspace heading into 2026. Being over a year removed from Tommy John has him feeling more comfortable. "I'm a little more established here in the league. But the most important thing is that I feel healthy and that's why I feel super good," he explained.

Missing out on the World Baseball Classic probably doesn't feel great. But when you look at where Pérez is right now - bulked up, feeling healthy, working on new pitches - maybe sitting out international competition is exactly what he needs. He can show up to spring training completely fresh and put together a strong 2026. If he does that, the Dominican Republic won't forget to call next time around.

