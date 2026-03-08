Who the Miami Marlins Already Know Will Be on the Opening Day Roster

As we get closer to Opening Day, the Miami Marlins are feeling satisfied with some of the players they will have on their roster to begin the season.

Many prospects and second-year players are doing everything they can this spring training to impress the coaches and the organization. These are not easy decisions to make as a manager. Few Marlins are looking like frontrunners to make the roster, while others are not yet guaranteed invitations.

Some of the Best Talent Will Get Lucky in March

Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Xavier Edwards

It's not even up for debate. No one is taking the shortstop position away from Edwards. Miami has itself a defensive wizard at the position. Edwards was the Gold Glove nominee last season. The Marlins are expecting him to be the everyday shortstop for the team.

Although he's having a slow spring training, he's slashing .188/.263/.451 with two RBI and three stolen bases in 16 at-bats. That's not going to change the team's mind because they know what he's capable of. Edwards can turn it up at any moment. Another season of gold-glove aspirations and hitting over .270 is a must for him, and he will reach that goal.

Jakob Marsee

Every team needs speed. Every team needs defense. Marsee brings those tools and many more to this ballclub. Marsee is currently playing for Team Italy at the World Baseball Classic.

Spring Training has been good to me. We are seeing a player who is super locked in. Marsee is slashing .444/.615/1.504 with four hits, one home run, one RBI, four runs in nine at-bats.

The 24-year-old center fielder has the potential to win Gold Glove awards for his work in the outfield with his fielding buddies, Kyle Stowers and Owen Caissie, who are terrific fielders as well. Stowers has been slowed due to injury, but Marsee will elevate his game, especially on defense and will bring out the best in each other.

Eury Perez

Miami doesn't have an elite rotation yet. The Marlins are betting big time on their 22-year-old right-hander to help them win games. Perez has a ton of support from the time, especially from the skipper Clayton McCullough.

Perez looks physically better compared to last season before the Tommy John surgery. He's made some adjustments to his game. Despite not having an impressive spring training so far, he's a lock to be the No. 2 starter for the Marlins. Perez wants it badly. He wants to win and wants to go a distance in games. The Marlins know this, but they will do everything they can to avoid overworking his arm.