Marlins Adding Rotation Depth Could Lead to Former Blue Jays Free Agent

It was a rather quiet offseason for the Miami Marlins and president of baseball operations Peter Bendix until earlier this month. In the span of a couple of days, he traded away starting pitchers Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers for a haul of prospects in return.

That leaves right-handed Sandy Alcantara as the ace of the staff going into spring training. It is possible that Bendix could move Alcantara if he gets blown away by a deal, but that doesn't seem as likely now as it did a few weeks ago.

Miami has what many believe is still a good enough rotation to compete in 2026, but if that is going to happen, then they will need some of their younger pitchers to step up. If the Marlins choose to add from the outside in free agency, there is still one veteran arm available in former Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes that Bassitt could be an asset for Miami if they signed him ahead of spring training.

Chris Bassitt Could Be an Asset for Marlins in 2026

If the Marlins want to add another starting pitcher for 2026, Bassitt is someone who would be an interesting addition. According to Bowden, Bassitt is one of the most underrated remaining free agent pitchers on the market. He would be a backend addition to a contender's starting rotation.

"He has also won at least 10 games each of the past six full seasons and kept his ERA under 4.00 every season except one since 2018. If I’m a contending team looking for back-end rotation depth, I’m jumping all over him,'' wrote Bowden.

That makes sense and his work in October in the postseason for the Blue Jays should be something that caught contending teams' eyes. However, Bowden also believes he could be an asset for a rebuilder for one reason.

"His best fits could be the Padres, Orioles or Tigers. I also think he could help a rebuilding team such as the Athletics, Marlins and Angels and give them an asset come the trade deadline,'' Bowden wrote.

That is an interesting point made by Bowden for Miami. If he were signed by Bendix and flipped at the deadline, that could mean there is a strong likelihood that the Marlins could retain Alcantara going forward.

Bassitt is 36 years old, so he would not command a long-term deal and a one or two-year deal is what he'll likely target. Adding him to the Marlins' rotation with the chance to potentially flip him at the deadline as a trade chip is certainly something Miami should consider. This would be a low-risk, high-reward move.

