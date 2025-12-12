Should Marlins Try To Trade for This Prospect To Help Their Bullpen?

The Miami Marlins once had one prospect in their organization whose name many people didn’t know. He is still playing in the minors and had a solid 2025 season.

His journey in baseball has been fascinating. He’s been in the minors for 6 years and is hoping to get the call to make his big league debut one day.

Can This Prospect Get A Call Sometime in the 2026 Season?

Evan Fitterer was part of the 2019 MLB Draft class. The Marlins selected him as a 141st overall pick in the fifth round. He’s 6’3 and weighs 215 pounds. Not a top-talented prospect, but he’s still made it to the draft, which not many players have the chance to do.

The 25-year-old is playing for the San Diego Padres Triple-A affiliate. He hasn’t stopped working in his minor league career. In the 2025 season, he finished with a 7-6 record, 3.42 ERA, and 94 strikeouts in 33 games. His ERA in 2025 is his lowest from a full-season standpoint. His performance this season led him to receive Southern League Pitcher of the Month honors in April.

#Marlins fifth-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He was one of the other intriguing unranked prospects left unprotected ahead of the Rule 5 Draft deadline.



Had the best season of his pro career in 2025 https://t.co/W6wezb10km — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) December 12, 2025

His numbers in 2023 and 2024 weren’t bad either. Fitterer recorded a career-high 118 strikeouts in 26 games, then 114 strikeouts over 25 games in 2024. Both seasons combined for 16 wins and 16 losses.

His ERA throughout his career is inconsistent. However, Fitterer can give you quality innings when he’s locked in and focused. There are games where things are going right for him, and then there are games where he doesn’t have his best stuff. It happens in baseball.

Fitterer is currently a free agent. The Marlins do need some help with their bullpen. This would be a nice little full circle for Fitterer since he could be coming back to the team that drafted him in the first place. He started his professional career with the Gulf Coast League Marlins in 2020.

There’s a saying called “Home is Where the Heart Is.” Although he hasn’t played a big league game yet, given the way he played this season, Miami might want to pay attention and take a chance on the young man.

Fitterer has proven that he can come out of the bullpen as well. He started to make this transition this season. Who knows? Fitterer could have long-term success as a reliever rather than a starter.

The Marlins are having a quiet offseason so far. They have to explore options and maybe think outside the box. It would be quite a steal if Fitterer turns out to be a decent pitcher for Miami if they sign him to a short deal and deliver on the mound.

More Marlins News