Padres and Marlins Linked as Potential Perfect Trade Partners

The MLB Winter Meetings kick off on Sunday in Orlando, and it could be a very interesting few days, to say the least. As far as the Miami Marlins are concerned, there will likely be trade discussions on two of their top two pitchers, Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara.

Will the Marlins make a trade or won't they? That's going to be the question. The chances are low that a deal is made, but it's not totally out of the question. The front office would have to be blown away to deal with either right-hander.

Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN listed the top target candidates this season. Both Cabrera and Alcantara ended up on the list, and Cabrera came in at No. 18. He was linked to the San Diego Padres, and could he be part of a deal that would help Miami fill a need?

Marlins Pitcher Edward Cabrera Linked to Padres as Potential Trade Candidate

ESPN linked Cabrera to the Padres, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Tampa Bay Rays. Some of those teams could give Miami a return that might make it worth it to consider a move.

There was one Padres infielder who was mentioned who could be moved on the list, Jake Cronenworth, and he was linked to the Marlins. Could that be the beginning of a potential trade?

Cabrera has three years of team control remaining, and that is what could be enticing to teams. San Diego has lost Dylan Cease in free agency to the Toronto Blue Jays, while Michael King, the centerpiece of the Juan Soto trade two years ago, is also likely leaving. Losing both creates a hole in their rotation, which makes Cabrera an option.

As for Cronenworth, he brings infield flexibility, being able to play both positions on the right side, as well as a left-handed bat. He saw a dip in his numbers by slashing .246/.367/.377 with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs. His numbers might have stepped back this season, but a change of scenery might do him some good on a young team looking to contend. He has five years and $60 million remaining on his contract.

"Cronenworth doesn't have big tools or a huge upside, but is a steady player with medium tools and outstanding control of the strike zone. Being average to a touch above across the board while playing second base and hitting from the left side makes him a solid every-day player with a high floor and lots of contractual control,'' wrote ESPN.

A deal between the Marlins and Padres seems like a long shot at best, but Cabrera going to San Diego and Cronenworth going to Miami would fill needs for both teams. It's going to be an interesting next couple of weeks of free agency and potential trades.

