Starlyn Caba, Karson Milbrandt Shine for Marlins in Fall Stars Game
The Fall Stars Showcase is the Arizona Fall League’s All-Star game and the Miami Marlins had two of their best prospects playing in the game on Sunday.
Infielder Starlyn Caba and pitcher Karson Milbrandt were both on the field to start the game with the National League, which faced off with the American League. Both put together solid contests representing the franchise and the NL.
Caba batted in the No. 8 spot and finished 1-for-2 before he was removed from the game in the sixth inning for a pinch-hitter. He struck out to end the second inning. Caba singled in the fourth inning off the American League’s Tanner Smith. He moved to third base on a single by Josh Adamczewski and scored when Nick Morabito grounded into a force out.
Milbrandt took the start and pitched one inning of scoreless and hitless baseball. He had to square off with two of the top prospects in the Detroit Tigers’ system, Kevin McGonigle and Max Anderson. McGonigle popped out. Milbrandt then walked Braden Montgomery, who was followed by Anderson, who struck out. Jonny Farmelo flew out to end the inning.
Miami Marlins Prospects in Arizona
Milbrandt is 1-1 with a 4.73 ERA in five AFL games, including two starts. He struck out 23 and walked eight in 13.1 innings. Batters are hitting just .170 against him. He’s allowed just eight hits and seven earned runs but has given up two home runs.
The Marlins selected Milbrandt in the third round in the 2022 MLB draft. He played this past season at Class A Jupiter, High-A Beloit and Double-A Pensacola. Combined he went 3-5 with a 3.00 ERA in 22 starts, with 113 strikeouts and 48 walks in 90 innings. Batters hit a career-low .203 against him.
Caba joined the Marlins last offseason in a trade that sent pitcher Jesus Luzardo to the Philadelphia Phillies in a trade. Caba only played in 51 games for Class-A Jupiter this season due to a thumb injury. He slashed .222/.335/.278 with one home run and 21 RBI.
In the AFL, Caba slashed .314/.422/.443 in 17 games with two home runs and 10 RBI. Among qualifiers he’s fourth in batting average for Mesa.
The Fall Stars Game marked the start of the final week of AFL action, which culminates with the postseason tournament next weekend. Marlins prospects play for the Mesa Solar Sox, along with prospects from the Athletics, the Cubs, the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees.
Mesa travels to Glendale on Monday, hosts Peoria on Tuesday and travels to Scottsdale on Wednesday. After that, the playoffs begin. Mesa is 12-14 with three games remaining, one-half game ahead of Peoria for third place in the AFL standings.