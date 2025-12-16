Three Potential Marlins Reliever Targets After Top Options Have Signed

The Miami Marlins have prioritized bolstering their bullpen this offseason. But, so far, nothing has happened aside from minor-league signings.

Miami is generating serious interest in its starting pitchers, including Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera. It’s possible a package the Marlins get in return could include an MLB-ready reliever that could back-fill the bullpen. But assuming Miami doesn’t move its starters, the Marlins will still need some relief help.

Early in free agency, there were rumors that Miami might try and sign something at the top of the market. But, per MLB.com’s rankings of relievers based on Fangraphs WAR, eight of the nine top free-agent relievers have signed, none with Miami.

The Marlins have set some parameters for free-agent signings this year. Miami would prefer to sign free agents to one-year deals, such as the one they’ve agreed to sign infielder Christopher Morel to last weekend. It’s also clear the Marlins aren’t willing to spend much. Given those parameters, here are three unsigned relievers that make sense.

Sean Newcomb

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Lefty relievers aren’t easy to find, and Newcomb emerged as a tremendous option with the Athletics after the Boston Red Sox designated him for assignment in May. In 36 games with the Athletics, he had a great finish, as he went 2-1 with a 1.75 ERA, with 50 strikeouts and 14 walks in 51.1 innings. Combined with his 12 games in Boston, he went 2-5 with a 2.73 ERA in 48 games, with 91 strikeouts and 31 walks in 92.1 innings.

A Major Leaguer since 2017, he has a World Series ring from his time with the Atlanta Braves in 2021. He’s coming off the best season of his career and that should lead to a bigger deal, but he’s still sitting on the market. A one-year deal worth $2-3 million would probably get the job done.

Danny Coulombe

Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Another left-hander, he may have had the best four months of any reliever in baseball last season. With Minnesota until he was traded at the July deadline to the Texas Rangers, he went 1-0 with a 1.16 ERA in 40 games with 31 strikeouts and nine walks in 31 innings. He dominated left-handed and right-handed hitters. But, in Texas, the magic wore off. He had a 5.25 ERA in 15 games and missed time due to injuries.

In each of the past four seasons he’s had a sub-3.00 ERA and been one of the best middle relievers in the game. He signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Twins last offseason. Miami could probably get him for about the same. He should be in more demand than he is.

Jacob Webb

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

The Rangers non-tendered Webb in November and it may end up being a mistake given he was only set to make more than $1 million based on his arbitration projection. He went 5-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 55 games for the Rangers, as he struck out 58 and walked 19 in 66 innings.

In each of his last three seasons his ERA has been 3.69 or lower and he’s made at least 54 appearances. He has 33 holds in that span, and he could fit in as a right-handed set-up man for the Marlins on a one-year deal in the $2-3 million range.

Recommended Articles