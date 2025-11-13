Much of the buzz surrounding the Miami Marlins at the GM meeting in Las Vegas this week has centered on Sandy Alcantara, who's rumored to be on the trading block this winter.

Alcantara is heading into the final guaranteed year of his contract, so there's speculation that the Marlins may be looking to move him this offseason.

According to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale, Miami's chairman and majority owner, Bruce Sherman, has tried to quash some of those rumors internally.

Marlins Owner Shoots Down Sandy Alcantara Trade Rumors

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Per Nightengale, Sherman "has told several Marlins employees that he fully expects ace Sandy Alcantara to be on the roster on Opening Day....but they're also not shutting off talks with potential suitors."

Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman has told several Marlins' employees that he fully expects ace Sandy Alcantara to be on the roster on opening day....but they're also not shutting off talks with potential suitors — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 12, 2025

This is a significantly stronger stance than the one taken by Miami's president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, who deflected questions about Alcantara during his appearance on MLB Network earlier this week and refused to commit to him publicly.

Sherman's position makes sense. Alcantara is the Marlins' ace, and they're a better team with him than without him. If they want to compete for a playoff spot next year, they're better off keeping him.

However, it's also smart for Miami to keep its options open. If another team blows the Marlins away with a huge offer for Alcantara, they should strongly consider it if it improves the long-term outlook of their club.

If Miami does move on from the two-time All-Star, however, someone else will need to step up and lead the rotation in his absence.

Alcantara's Stock Trending Up Heading Into 2026

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Marlins already shopped the former NL Cy Young winner at the trade deadline last summer, but those discussions didn't get much traction given Alcantara's poor performance at the time. He initially struggled after missing the entire 2024 campaign due to Tommy John surgery, which made him a risky trade target.

His trade value is considerably higher now following his strong second half, however, which proved he's still capable of performing like an ace. Miami is hoping the 30-year-old right-hander can keep pitching at a high level and help the team compete for a postseason berth next year.

If the Marlins fall out of contention early, however, they can still try to trade Alcantara next summer. They won't get as much as they would've gotten for him this winter, but there's no rush to move him before the season starts.