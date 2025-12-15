Three Things Christopher Morel Must Do to Prove Marlins are Right About Him

Christopher Morel is the newest member of the Miami Marlins. He has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal, and he must make the best of it.

Three Things Morel Must Do To Prove Marlins Made The Right Decision

Sep 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Christopher Morel (25) hits a three run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

1) Morel Must Hit .275 or higher with 25 homers and 90 RBIs

Throughout his big league career, Morel hasn’t hit over .247 so far. For the 2026 season, it’s time for Morel to take his game to another level. The Marlins would need him to hit at least .275, and if he can get off to a hot start in the first half of the season, then much credit to him.

Twenty-six home runs is the most he has hit, which came in 2023 during his time with the Chicago Cubs. Morel should either replicate that number or aim for 30 home runs. He is too talented not to hit for contact and power. The possibility is enormous.

Morel also has to cut down on the strikeouts. We need Morel to have his first season with fewer than 100 strikeouts in 2026.

2) Avoid Committing Errors at First Base

Morel doesn’t have much experience at first base. However, that doesn’t mean that he can’t excel. He will need to practice a lot, and if he really wants to succeed as the Marlins' everyday first baseman, then he would have to pull out the “first one on the field, last one out of the field” mentality.

Reaching out to a veteran former first baseman for some advice can also go a long way for him. The Marlins are betting huge on him to play the first base position. Morel can’t afford to commit many errors, because if he does, guys like Eric Wagaman will be ready to step in and take his spot.

3) Be A Great Locker Room Presence

It’s one of the most essential qualities to have as a professional baseball player or as an athlete in general. Being a great locker-room leader is necessary. Given the fact that this is a young group, and yes, Morel is still young himself at the age of 26, but he does have more baseball experience than some of the guys on the team.

Morel can give pointers to some of the guys coming up about staying consistent and doing whatever it takes to stay in the Majors. Never take anything for granted.

It’s Morel’s third MLB team in four seasons. He began his career with the Cubs after signing as an international free agent in 2015. He spent six seasons in the minors before finally making his debut in 2022. Morel trained and stayed patient for years before reaching the big leagues. The young core can see his journey as a sign of motivation and hope that they can become successful if they do the little things right.

