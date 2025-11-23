Could Marlins Explore Potential Future with Free Agent Christopher Morel?

The Miami Marlins have been involved in some bold predictions as of late, and it doesn't look like they will be slowing down anytime soon.

Between predictions showing Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks and Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García potentially landing with the Marlins this offseason, rumors around Major League Baseball are spreading like wildfire.

One of the latest predictions from Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report involves Miami and the Rays, but specifically, Tampa Bay's outfielder Christopher Morel — one of the team's unsurprising non-tendered players. Rymer linked the Marlins as a potential landing spot in a piece on free agents that were non-tendered by their former teams. The possibility of Morel making a move to Miami has not started to bud yet, but if a step is made toward bringing this to fruition, what would he bring to the table?

Morel Could Be a Risk

Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Although Morel is young and still relatively fresh into his professional baseball career, he's already shown signs of falling off his game — a rather unexpected situation. After making his debut in 2022 with the Chicago Cubs, it looked like he had a bright future ahead of him in the Major Leagues, and it stayed that way for a while.

He spent nearly three years with the Cubs before being shipped to the Rays. Since landing in Tampa Bay, he has appeared in 154 games, recording a .632 OPS. While in Chicago, he owned a .747 OPS. During his latest campaign, he registered 11 home runs and 33 RBIs across 105 games, a drastic change from his early years.

There isn't a quick fix option to get Morel back to his slugging ways, but signing with a new team could be the key to unlocking his potential. Simply put, he has not been thriving in terms of production with the Rays. It's reasonable to say that he does come with a risk, but considering how well he performed with the Cubs and his young age, it would be unlikely that he’s plummeting indefinitely.

Rymer also lists two other potential landing spots for Morel, including the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres. With the 26-year-old now being a free agent, only time will tell where he will end up. If Miami does take a leap and bring him aboard, and if he can return to his prior form, he could be an electric offensive player for the Marlins. The risk of acquiring him could very well pay off for the franchise in the long run.

