Two Marlins Players Who Helped Themselves Most in Spring Training

The Miami Marlins' 11-13-3 spring training record is not indicative of the activity and drama the 26-man roster endured this camp. With plenty of positions to fill and multiple injuries to be frustrated over, many guys needed to play well to earn a spot on the big league opening day roster.

One of those players was Connor Norby. The 25-year-old has two minor league options remaining and was a candidate to be relegated to a bench role for another season. While battling Graham Pauley for the starting third baseman role, he pieced together the best Marlins offensive performance of the spring.

Although Norby led Miami in strikeouts, he produced a .310/.326/.476 slash like with three homers and three stolen bases. After a lackluster 2025 campaign, Norby needed this spring to go well, and he succeeded.

The 2021 second-round pick by the Baltimore Orioles had a rollercoaster season last year. He spent all 83 games in the field at third base after spending a split third with second base about 65/35 in his rookie campaign of 2024.

Connor Norby Distanced Himself From Competition With Elite Spring Camp

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The good certainly outweighed the bad to end the year, but his bat was never consistent. His .275/.315/.471 slash line in September was his best month of the injury-riddled season. He played just 88 games total due to an oblique strain, quan strain, and left hamate bone surgery.

These sporadic injuries made it difficult for Norby to get going, but he started when he was healthy. This spring, Norby was battling with Pauley for the start at third base on Opening Day. Regardless of Pauley's elbow injury, Norby earned the start.

Another Miami player to substantially boost his case for the 2026 season was Chris Paddack. The 30-year-old right-handed starter was the most dominant spring pitcher for the Marlins, and he put all doubt to rest.

After being signed in mid-February, Paddack was immediately assumed to be a part of the rotation. The veteran has a 4.64 career ERA over 118 games (110 starts) since he debuted in 2019. Last season, over 33 games (28 starts) between the Tigers and Twins, Paddack produced a 5.35 ERA.

Chris Paddack’s Strong Spring Will Boost His Stock Entering the Regular Season

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Over the last seven seasons, Paddack has struggled to stay healthy. He pitched in just seven games from 2022-23 due to Tommy John surgery. He has various other injuries throughout his career, virtually every season until 2025.

He's fought through loads of adversity and now finds himself in the Marlins rotation to begin 2026. Even if he wound up there anyway, he certainly earned himself a longer leash. Paddack allowed just 1 earned run and 7 hits over 13 innings of work.

His strikeout numbers weren't the highest, but his walk rate was low. He walked just three batters all spring, which continues his career trend. Paddack has stayed away from mass-walks forever, and even was in the 89th percentile in walk rate last season.

With a great spring behind him, Paddack must be itching to begin the regular season. The Marlins have multiple great young arms in Triple-A, so it's great to see Paddack earn himself a longer leash once the season begins.