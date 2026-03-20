The starting rotation is pivotal to any Major League Baseball franchise's success, and it's no different for the Miami Marlins. The Marlins have one of the better starting pitchers in the league in Sandy Alcantara, and he's been revealed to take the ball on opening day for the crew.

But that was a given. What wasn't a given was how the rest of the starting rotation would look for 2026. This spring has shown that Miami has an underrated starting rotation, so long as they lean on their assets. On Friday, the front office made a choice to solidify the starting rotational makeup.

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The Marlins' Starting 5

Dominican Republic pitcher Sandy Alcantara (7) pitches against Venezuela. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

1. RHP Sandy Alcantara

2. RHP Eury Perez

3. RHP Max Meyer

4. RHP Chris Paddack

5. RHP Janson Junk

Following Alcantara, Eury Perez will be the two-man for the Marlins this year. He had a strong showing down the stretch last year and has the makings of being one of the better pitchers Miami has seen in a long time.

After Perez, Max Meyer will be on the roster, holding down spot three in the rotation. A strong season is needed for him to stay on the roster. This past season, the former first-round pick struggled once again. However, this spring has been a different story.

So far this spring, Meyer has yet to give up a run across three games and seven innings. Getting length out of him will only help the Marlins.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Chris Paddack (33) pitches in the first inning. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Chris Paddack, originally drafted by the Marlins, will officially don the uniform for the first time, holding down the fourth spot in the rotation. Paddack struggled in the second half of 2025 with the Detroit Tigers, but looks to hold his own as a veteran in the Miami rotation.

And as reported by Isaac Azout of Fish on First, Janson Junk will be the fifth starter in the rotation, as Miami has officially sent Braxton Garrett to Triple-A. Garrett missed 2025 due to injury and will be given the chance to ramp things up in the minors before earning a spot on the roster in 2026.

Junk, on the other hand, has struggled somewhat this spring but is the clear option over Garrett as he continues to get better to be MLB-ready. Junk started in 16 games for the Marlins in 2025 and pitched in 21 altogether. He has swing and miss stuff and fills the strike zone, pitching to a 1.14 WHIP.

There won't be a left-hander in the rotation to begin the season, which could work or hurt the franchise.